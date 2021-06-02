Andrés Guarded could return to Liga MX; Rayados wants it as a reinforcement

Andrés Guarded is the Mexican footballer who has been in the longest Old continent, could end his adventure in Europe for the following season, because Javier Aguirre’s Rayados de Monterrey are interested in repatriating him.

According to Diego Medina of TUDN, Rayados de Monterrey has already begun to ‘probe’ Andrés Guardado, who could leave Real Betis for the Apertura 2021.

RAyados de Monterrey, champions of the Apertura 2019, seek, with the help of Javier Aguirre, to achieve their star number 6 and therefore, in addition to Héctor Moreno, they would also be in search of the Mexican veteran.

Rayados is looking for a bombshell to ‘compete’ with the hiring of Florian Thauvin de Tigres and if Andrés Guarded arrives, he would compete at the media level.

Guarded came to European football in 2007 and has worn the shirts of La Coruña, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV and Real Betis.

