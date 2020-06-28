Novak Djokovic’s soap opera and the number of positives recorded in the world of tennis since the Adria Tour dispute continues to be one of the most talked about topics for everyone. The last one to do it has been the former Ecuadorian player Andrés Gómez, who recognized in words collected by Tennis.com, that any player or tournament that does not guarantee the safety of everyone should be penalized as if it were a case of doping or corruption in tennis. Definitely some statements that will leave much to comment.

-The Ecuadorian believes that tennis players should get used to playing tournaments behind closed doors:

“The situation at the moment is delicate and the best thing for tennis players is that they get used to this circumstance. Perhaps in Europe we can see some fans in the stands, but in tennis, as in other sports, the safety of all Whoever does not should be penalized as if it were a doping or match-fixing case. We have to make people aware that they have to stay home and respect the rule of social distancing. “

-Tennis players benefited and harmed by this tennis break due to the coronavirus:

“I am sure that some players on the circuit needed a break in order to gather strength and recover from some injuries. Perhaps the tennis players who were in a great moment of form are the most affected by this break. When tennis returns in August You will see many players with a lack of rhythm, and with the need to play as many games as possible to find their tennis. “

-The players’ calendar when tennis returns to normal:

“In these last weeks we are seeing many exhibition tournaments full of renowned players. These tournaments have served many to pick up a competitive rhythm. When tennis returns perhaps the tennis players who play finals and semifinals will have to assess if they need to play the next one Masters 1000 or rest. We will also see less intensity in training and many players dosing efforts in games. It will be interesting how tennis will develop when I return, “he concluded.