The career of a professional tennis player is so long that sometimes it is difficult to stay with a single moment, that day that gives meaning to everything else. In the case of Andrés Gómez (Guayaquil, 1960), that choice hardly lasts a second. They are just fulfilled 30 years since the golden left-hander conquered Roland Garros in his first and only Grand Slam final. The prize came late, with 30 years on, but his enthusiasm and humility were so great that not even the bravery of a young Andre Agassi could stop him. Three decades have passed since that triumph, perfect timing to invite Andrés to sit with Break point and tell us what it feels like to touch the sky.

Thirty years, Andrés.

They are many years, they passed very quickly. Not just because I won Roland Garros, but because it was Roland Garros week. It was always a special tournament. Every time the tournament approached, the previous clay court tour, the expectation that was created, let’s say that one trained hard for twelve months of the year to get this appointment well, especially those of us who had important aspirations to do something great in this tournament.

Among all the tournaments, you dreamed of Paris.

Well, in my time the differences in surfaces and speeds were a little more marked. There were specialists, today is a little different, the speed does not differ so much between tours, even my son often tells me that some concrete tracks are slower than clay ones. Now you see Wimbledon with those high pots and it’s incredible, something impossible in the 80s.

In those days, who was better than you on clay?

Borg was better than me. Lendl was better than me. Vilas, of course. Clerc was a guy who played a lot, then Wilander came too. I could get out there for having won Rome a couple of times, but in Paris I had lost four times with Lendl, that’s many times in the same place. Anyway, with all of them I lost and I could also beat them. I think that on land I was always among the best players.

You mention Wilander who won at 17, you did at 30. At Roland Garros any plan had a place.

Everywhere. Becker also won Wimbledon with 17 and later Ivanisevic would do it with 30. Sampras won the US Open with 18 and now Nadal won it with 33. There was always a lot of disparity in terms of age, not like now, although I think that in a couple of years we will have champions from 21-22-23 years old in the big tournaments.

Any one that you particularly like?

I like Tsitsipas and I like Sinner. They are very versatile players, different from the rest. I believe that versatility will return over time, those that are versatile are always the ones that stay the most over time, as the Big3 has shown. Taking advantage of this quarantine I was watching old games and one day my son and I saw the first Nadal-Federer final of Roland Garros (2006). The game difference of that game compared to now is abysmal, you realize how much they have changed and improved. Then you see other profiles like Tsonga, Berdych or Raonic who, however, play the same way when they were 19 years old, never improved the volley or changed their shots, they kept their premise: they stopped at the back of the track to exchange bombs. There, Big3 was happy with this approach because they were faster, stronger and had more resources than the others. Those who come now I think they have a different answer, many already dare to search the net. Kyrgios, in the event that he fixes his head problems, is a guy who can do a lot of damage.

Did you also go through that evolution?

Of course. At the beginning of my career, my backhand only worked to touch it with the slice and put the ball in play. I was trying not to be hurt, people were looking for that blow a lot and what I was doing was running the entire pitch to invest with the right, a la Berasategui. In the ’80s I decided that I had to go play more indoor tournaments even though I didn’t benefit from the ranking, I ate twelve first rounds there in three years. In three years I did not win an indoor game, but every time I left that tour, my game on the ground was strengthened, I improved the backhand return and forced me to go find the net more. Finally, in 1983 I was finally able to win a game in the folder, later I would even win a tournament on that surface, I ended up having good results there. You had to go looking for ways to learn to play, and I never thought that I would end up being a professional tennis player.

How is that?

Well, at least at that age. My idea was to go to a university, play there for four years and, if it suited me, try to play with the professionals. Then I was given everything different, I quickly realized that I had the talent to be # 50 in the world without problem, but if I wanted to access the elite of the top ten I would have to do different things on different courts.

You had the talent to be 50th and to be 4th too.

Incredible, I was closer to # 1 in 1984 than I was in 1990. In ’84 I won five tournaments and made the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, but I needed to take that last step in a Grand Slam to get closer. even more. The difference back then between # 5 and # 1 was much less than the difference between # 4 and # 12 when I won in Paris. For whatever reason, I was better at things as a veteran, I will never forget everything that happened to me from Roland Garros in 1989 to Roland Garros in 1990.

Right now you are 60 years old, you spent 30 without being a Roland Garros champion and another 30 with the title in your living room. What stage do you stay with?

They are both equally satisfactory. The day I stopped playing at ATP I wasn’t retiring from tennis, I say that every time they refer to me as a former tennis player. Sorry but I’m not a former tennis player, tennis player is the one who works in tennis and I still work in tennis. There were many stages that this sport gave me, two months after I retired Connors was already calling me: “Hey, don’t get too fat because we have the Champions Tour in the United States.” Suddenly I saw myself playing 20 tournaments a year again, it was like I never retired. Sharing everything in a different way with McEnroe, Borg, Connors, Vilas or Noah was very nice, another formula to continue promoting tennis, we were also a spectacular group. There we realized that we all had things in common, that we could live excellently well with each other. That stage gave me a lot of satisfaction but also the current one, here in Ecuador organizing tournaments and working with boys. Both the first 30 and the second 30 were wonderful.

A title like that changes your life, you will always be marked as ‘Andrés Gómez, champion of Roland Garros’. Can it weigh?

No, because it is what you have been looking for all along. It is one thing that you are a doctor and another is that you are also a specialist heart surgeon. It is like a separate title that differentiates your career. In my case, I noticed it a lot these days, where I had to do many talks and interviews talking about it, but it’s okay, I think it’s positive to look for these ways to stay connected. People will always remember me as the Roland Garros champion, but many people forget that I have twice won Rome, that I have won the Godó twice, that I have won two Grand Slams in doubles… there are people who do not even know that I was world No. 1 in double. I had Roland Garros, the other thing was forgotten. The other day Kafelnikov said: “It is more likely that someone will win twelve Roland Garros again, like Nadal, than someone will win Roland Garros in singles and doubles the same year, like me.” And he is right. I won them in separate years (1988, 1990), so I imagine that my brand will immediately follow theirs (laughs).

If you hadn’t won that year in Paris, do you think people would value your career differently?

Obvious! I won 21 tournaments, if only I had won the Roland Garros tournament, probably everything would be the same as now, it would be the same. People do not finish understanding what it means. Here in Ecuador, many people think that I must have won at least two, as one was not enough, I fell short. It is curious that high demand that the fan usually has taking into account the little that we have gained in sport in this country. As a player, I’d rather win a tournament and have that tournament be Paris, better than having won twenty other smaller events.

But that point of view is very unfair. Imagine that day you lost with Agassi 9-7 in the fifth, by a difference of two points. Two points that put him in history and you are forgotten.

That’s right, unfortunately only the champion is remembered, not the second place, and this happens in all sports. Sometimes it is hard to think and see who it is that was in the final. It happened to Agassi himself, he had two years that people only had to ask him: Cuándo When are you going to win your first Grand Slam? When will it be?’. He ended up winning Wimbledon, the place where we thought he would have the least chance. It was said of him that Roland Garros would end up winning 3-4 but I always said it: Agassi does not seem to me a great ground player. The same thing happened with Connors or McEnroe, who are great players but are not typical of dirt.

If I ask you about those two weeks of tournament, what is the first memory that comes to your mind?

In the final there were a couple of turning points where everything could have changed, but they always fell on my side. So I’m going to tell you another one. Before starting the tournament, I remember training at the Central Court with Miguel Nido, from Puerto Rico. Suddenly, through the gaps in the stands, I saw that the operatives were taking the two trophies to the presidential room. I think it was the first time I saw the cup, so I went up to see it. When I arrived, I said to the guys: “In 15 days I will be raising this glass.”

You passed!

Very enlarged (laughs). It was the kind of confidence I had at the time, I don’t know where it came from, but it came out. It may have been the turning point I was looking for, where I found inspiration.

It should be noted that that year you arrived in Paris after winning Barcelona and Madrid, the triplet desired by any Spaniard.

In addition, that was the first year of Barcelona in the spring, the year before I had won it too, but in the fall, in September. In the twelve months prior to Roland Garros 1990 I had won six tournaments, it was surely the best twelve months of my career. The good thing is that he could choose where to play, he did not depend so much on the ranking, although he knew that he had to be in the top8 to get options to Paris. Winning the Godó a second time gave me the opportunity to get back into the top10, I got # 9. Three weeks later I won Madrid and I got # 7. The semifinals in Rome brought me to # 5. Finally, the loss of Lendl allowed me to enter Roland Garros as fourth seed.

That absence of Lendl gave you wings …

Honestly, when I arrived in Paris I did not look at the painting, but I knew that there was one that was not there (Lendl), the one that had always complicated me. The rest he had beaten everyone, with everyone he had a similar situation. Perhaps Agassi did not have the ideal preparation, he had only played a previous tournament on the ground (Hamburg) and Courier a bit similar. Then there were the Musters, Chesnokov, Emilio Sánchez, Jaite, Novacek, Leconte or Forget, they were dangerous people, tough guys especially if you meet them early. Edberg and Becker gave me respect, but I didn’t see them as unbeatable. If there was one I couldn’t do that with, it was Lendl, I’d won there four times.

What do you think if we remember your way to the final?

I played with Fernando Luna in the first round, very hard, two tiebreaks, but he was a player that I could always win. Always tight, yes, I could never beat him easy. With Filippini it was a great first set and nothing more. With Volkov I played the best set of Roland Garros, the fourth set specifically. In the round of 16 I did not play, Gustafsson had an injury and did not show up, although I had beaten him very easily in Rome in the quarterfinals. With Champion there was no problem and with Muster in the semifinals either.

And with Agassi?

With André there was a passage from the game where the plan could have turned around, but whenever we got to that point I played better, so there were no more laps to go around. With a wig or without a wig (laughs).

André confesses in his book (Open) that he loses that final because he is waiting for his wig to fall out.

I don’t know … nobody knows. Those 15 days he was very entertaining fighting with Philippe Chatrier, fighting with the American press, he fought with everyone, but he was like that. If he became the great champion he is, it was because he had the ability to change all the things he did wrong at the time. Of course, do you think he hates tennis? It is hard to believe it. How can you hate it, if it had us all running from one corner to another? He moved a lot, at that time he was still a teenager, he was a bit of a character.

Did it benefit you that they didn’t see you as a favorite?

I would say yes. However, I would have bet on myself, I think it was slightly favorite. On the other hand, it was good that the public did not give me that favoritism, that would have generated greater demand from people, greater attention. Luckily I had ahead of Agassi, Muster, Leconte, Champion … the French press were entertaining. I was more relaxed, at no time did I feel the pressure of having to win or to be the favorite. I would say that I did not know how to handle that pressure later, there I saw past revolutions with age.

You were 30 years old, now with that age you are in the sweetest.

Back then being 30 was like being 35 today. I would love to see what would happen now with a Monfils, for example, if he managed to win his first Grand Slam. Someone who has been on tour for so many years, who always played relaxed and who suddenly receives a title that big, a title that defines your career and changes it forever. Everything you have done before is forgotten, from that moment you have another label: Grand Slam Champion.

It was the first Grand Slam final for both of them, but André was ten years younger than you. Were you worried that the game would get very physical?

No, because he had had a comfortable tournament. The match with Volkov had been the hardest because it was in four sets, but the first two were very fast. The match with Muster had a couple of interruptions. I didn’t play very long either, so I felt strong. In the final with Agassi, he tried to play walking, which was a mistake, he let me play. But it is that the following year, when he returns to play the final with Courier, he did the same again. Perhaps the power that I had or the power of Courier did not allow him to stand on the track as he wanted. My strategy was that, take the initiative as soon as I could, not let him handle the points as he pleased.

With Agassi’s game and weapons, why did he do better on cement than on land?

His game was made for cement, it was the game of a Connors but improved. He played tucked inside the court, taking the ball up, always rushing. That tactic in cement was much easier for him. It must be emphasized that afterwards came guys like Courier, Bruguera, Kafelnikov or Kuerten, profiles really complicated to face on clay. There was also just the time when the speeds of the balls begin to change. Medvedev, whom he beat in the 1999 final, was a guy who also played better on fast courts, but the ball was already much livelier.

It all ended with that parallel drive, the last point, champion. How long does it take to assimilate such a success?

Thirty years? (Laughs) Not that I was a conformist, but I grew up with Borg, Nastase, Vilas, Lendl … all these guys were monsters! I always wondered how they did it, until I began to believe that I could also play like this. The other day, watching one of my games on television, the commentator said: ‘It seems that he does not move, it seems that the reverse does not hit him well, it seems that he does not try …’ It seems that I did not play but, at the end of my career, it seems that I was among the 50 players with the most wins, among the 50 who have won the most tournaments, it seems that I did play. It took me a long time to recognize that I could be in that group, that I could win a Grand Slam, but it wasn’t just saying it, it had to be felt.

You had a very hard time with Lendl (H2H 2-17) and Connors (H2H 1-10).

Maybe it was what my career lacked, having a little more success against these people, the two who consistently beat me. Lendl beat me on all surfaces, there was no way. Against Connors I could only face me on fast tracks, the only time I beat him was because we played on the ground. Nowadays everyone is obliged to play well everywhere, that’s why Big3 has made so much difference, because they win everywhere. The impression now is that all surfaces are similar, but would Nadal have been successful on grass in the 1980s?

The circuit has allowed them to mark that distance even more.

But they have made a difference in all aspects, below is Murray and a little below Wawrinka. Then there are Cilic and Del Potro, that’s it, it’s over. It’s 16 years with just these Grand Slam champions. In the 80s, for example, many people did not go to Australia, there was an opportunity for others to win.

Now there are no weak points in the calendar, there is no tour where they do not shine. Has this situation been sought?

If I were the director of the US Open and had to choose between playing with a heavier ball, to favor Big3, or a lighter ball, which perhaps could favor an Isner or an Opelka, I don’t know how I would face that decision. Years ago the US Open was played in Forest Hills and it was moved to Flushing Meadows, to much faster conditions, so that the Americans could have more options. There the McEnroe, Connors, Gerulaitis, Tanner began to win … and above all they had Borg without winning that tournament, that was what they were looking for.

Now winning Grand Slams in your thirties is a regular occurrence, but you did it three decades ago. How did you stay this fine?

I never had major injuries, I was always aware that I had to take care of myself. Luckily I did not need to use as much weight, the strength came naturally, but it was very preventive with each exercise. Nutrition is a field that has come a long way, although I already ate quite well. Now eating gluten-free, not eating sweets, has become fashionable, I don’t share that. These things also help you improve, obviously you’re not going to eat things like that before tournaments, but I also see that each one says one thing. Today the avocado is good, tomorrow they say it is bad, that the good thing is the tomato, etc. I liked to go out once in a while and nothing happened, it is part of the healthy diet that you have to have. Anything in excess does not do well.

However, after your victory in Paris you did not have the expected momentum. The physical drop came.

It was more emotional than physical, although there was also a physical drop. After 1991 I had a couple of injuries, especially my thigh, it happened in Monte Carlo and I couldn’t get to Paris, not even Rome. I was trying to get the emotional part back, but it was complicated. After all I had worked for, having that award at the end of my career became hard, it’s not as if it comes to you when you are 20 years old. The motivation was still there, the problem is when you start injuring yourself. My hope was to get well prepared for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, it was also a city where things had gone well for me, but I did not succeed. I was never able to compete in an Olympics.

Winning Roland Garros was the best, it was your dream. What kept you motivated?

The motivation came from wanting to play and compete, after that I had some good games, but only that, I did not have good tournaments again. The injuries were not drastic, but they were continuous, my shoulder, wrist, etc. began to bother me. I had two children, they started going to school, I had been traveling since I was 16 years old, everything became hard. I didn’t spend a lot of time in Ecuador, but my stays at home were increasingly extended by the family. At that time, I felt that I had already fulfilled what I wanted to do, I did not want to end up playing Challengers.

And have you focused on the doubles?

I thought that years later. If I had found a good partner who would take advantage of my game, I could have kept fifteen years playing doubles. Like Leander Paes, until 48 (laughs).

Your duo with Hans Gildemeister led you to # 1 in the world. How was this couple created?

It was by chance. We were playing an exhibition in Brazil at the beginning of our careers and in the doubles table they were all scored, Hans and I were missing. Over the years I got to know him, we became friends and I understood why nobody wanted to sign up with him, he was a complicated guy on the court (laughs). We made a very good couple, although his back problems prevented him from playing a lot on indoor and on fast track, we played on clay more than anything.

Of your 33 doubles titles, 17 were with Hans. However, the two Grand Slams you raised were with other couples: Slobodan Zivojinovic (Us Open 1986) and Emilio Sánchez (Roland Garros 1988).

Where we could win in Paris, but we both always came with a lot of desire to play well in singles. Hans made the quarterfinals three consecutive years at Roland Garros, one year he lost to Vilas in the fifth set, he was close. The thing is that our priority at that time was the individual, although one year we played Clerc / Nastase in the first round, in the Plaza de Toros, sometimes the cadres did not make it easy either. Another year we played in first Gottfried / Edberg, it was a spectacle to see them play. We don’t play many more times.

You are the best Ecuadorian tennis player in history, do you think that one day you will lose that title?

I don’t care about being the best or not, I prefer not to mention it. Now I am working on our tennis so that in the future there will be a better Ecuadorian than me, it is not necessary to put backpacks on anyone’s shoulders, even my own son sometimes feels it. Nicolás Lapentti had a pretty good race but in Paris he could never make it past the round of 16, he only came once. The idea is to continue working, to be with the boys, to take advantage of the fact that my children are already great … who knows, maybe it is time to start traveling with someone, someone to whom I can bring that experience.

Tell me a player who with your help could make a considerable jump in the ranking.

(Thinks) I don’t know, really. I like Sinner. Nico Jarry is a player who has weapons to do important things. Probably some American who needs a little more liveliness in his game, to be a little more biting, Americans today come very soft, you can no longer find a Connors, McEnroe, Gilbert or Mayotte. Isner and Opelka are good-natured, they lack malice. Obviously, if I could travel with someone, I would love to do it with my son, but I know it won’t happen.

Why?

It’s tough, but it’s the right thing for both of you. Now you will say to me: ‘But look at Tsitsipas with his father!’ Is not the same. I know that we will go to some tournament and the press will ask to speak with Gómez, but with Gómez papa, and later with the son. The attention always has to be on the player, that’s why sometimes it is better not to be close. Where I will be is in Madrid, in the Davis Cup. There I will not fail.

If you play …

Of course it’s going to be played! I have great faith in him, especially seeing the efforts that the US Open and Roland Garros are making to carry out their tournaments. We cannot stay as we are, we must lose fear and move forward, being cautious but aware that not only we must feel good, but also the people around us. They will put the most special measures, but they will.

I can only congratulate you on your initiative in Twitter, where you are telling daily what happened in that Roland Garros 1990.

I always liked using Twitter, so I thought: ‘If I’m not going to write a book, it will have to be told differently.’ And that’s what we are doing, counting day by day what happened 30 years ago. Many people do not know what happened to Muster, how the first rounds were or how long the four days of waiting for me until I played the quarterfinals. These are details that can serve as an experience for other players and, at the same time, help to better understand my story.