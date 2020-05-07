Andrés García, one of the most emblematic actors of the 70s and 80s, a living legend of Latin entertainment, “consented of God”, but more “consented of women”, with more than 100 films and remembered soap operas, but his real character It is the most exciting of all I have ever played.

His story is worth bringing to the screen. Born in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, the son of Spanish exiles, he became famous out of nowhere in Mexico, a country to which he emigrated very young.

He has circumvented death closely. He had leukemia, suffered a scorpion sting, a helicopter accident, has been the victim of assaults, of two assassination attempts, is hypertensive, was on the verge of death after bursting a vein in his head, suffered from prostate cancer and is currently recovers from spinal surgery. In addition to overcoming addiction to tobacco, alcohol and drugs.

Idol of men

He became an idol of men for his famous “sex bomb” (penile prosthesis) that he had to use thanks to the sexual impotence caused by the tumor.

The actor had at least three “bombitas” and on one occasion he was admitted to the hospital for excessive sexual activity. “The doctor told me that it lasts a lifetime, then another that lasts more than 15 years, but none has lasted more than seven,” Garcia said in an interview when the third device was already failing him.

Although he has helped himself with these treatments, the interpreter of soap operas such as “The privilege of loving” and “You or nobody” has enjoyed like no one else and has confessed that he has slept with more than 1600 women.

Women’s consent

Rogue, virile, seductive and dominant male is the image with which many associate him. His weakness is women and among his conquests are the model Carmen Campusano, Irma Serrano, among others, but despite the fact that he has had more than a thousand in his bed, he has only fallen in love with eight or nine of them.

One of those women was the American Sandra Vale, whom he married just seven days after meeting her in Acapulco, and is the mother of two of his children, Andrés García Jr., and Leonardo García.

Intense love

The other was the actress Sonia Infante, niece of the idol Pedro Infante, with whom she had an intense relationship in the 80s, perhaps the most intense and sexual love of their lives.

Although their romance did not last long enough it was enough for them to get to shoot some movies together like “Toña Machetes”, a tape in which passion crossed the screen, reaching the consummation of the sexual act in front of all the technicians on set.

García assured that it was the chemistry and passion between him and Sonia that caused them to end up making love while filming the movie. “It was the rubbish of the moment, it was a very passionate love and we took it from the screen to real life.”

The late actress said the same thing: “We had a wonderful idyll, with an impressive sexual relationship. The chemistry that Andrés and I made was … God forbid!” She said in an interview on the program “Engaged Stories”.

Just as it was passionate since, according to the actor, they made love about 20 times a day, everywhere. So it was also stormy and their toxic marriage reached physical assaults. Andrés confessed that he kicked her or two “because she had not behaved well.”

Margarita Portillo is the other name of the romances that have marked who was one of the best friends of Luisito Rey, father of Luis Miguel. Their relationship dates back to 2001 and has been who they have been in recent times, until two years ago when they divorced. However, they continue “accompanying”.

Because if the actor has something it is that he is “a lousy husband, but an excellent ex-husband”, it is the words of his first wife and that many others of his companions corroborate.

Of a few

His life has been an extreme adventure of conquests and infidelities, that’s why the gallant has said that he has about 18 children, something he has denied and in an interview last year he jokingly said: “Let me calculate, Andrecito, Leonardo, Andrea and There are four Michelle and one that came out three years ago, but I have not done DNA, of the others yes.

These are precisely the children of the actor, who himself has recently said, who have abandoned him and left him to his own devices even at this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the actor of “The body of desire” explained that he has a stepson, Andrecito, son of his ex-wife Margarita, who visits and cares for him. He even hinted that he would leave him his fortune.

I’m going to leave my properties to the person who is interested in taking care of me, right? “He added.

Today, the 78-year-old histrion lives alone in Acapulco and confesses that he is not in financial pain because “I spent 57 years of my life working non-stop and I have to have my savings; I take it there, I left enough to be able to support myself ”.

