Andrés García talks about his relationship with Marcela Basteri

In March of this year Andres Garcia He had already spoken on the Hoy program about the rumor of his alleged paternity, ensuring that Micky came to believe that he was her daddy and not King Luisito.

Andres García and Luis Miguel (© . 52730691 1174414249)

“He was a young boy, he was 16 to 19 years old, I don’t remember. He called me dad. And he tells me a very serious day, hey dad, aren’t you really my father? Now I was … stunned, I said ‘look, baby, I wish I was your real dad’ “.

At that time the actor assured that he met LuisMi when he was a child of arms, so he ruled out the possibility that he could be his biological father. “I told him: ‘When I met you, you were like a child almost holding your arms, little one, well you were already born, but I would be very proud if you were my real son.’