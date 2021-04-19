Andrés García “goes crazy” and shoots into the air during an interview; “It’s okay,” he says – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Known and remembered for his fame as a gallant, womanizer and man of “care”, despite the years, the actor Andres Garcia, continues to show that “genius and figure, until the grave”, since recently it demonstrated that it is “weapons to take”, literally, to the “Go crazy” in half an interview and shoot into the air.

The peculiar scene occurred during an interview for the YouTube channel of Yordi Pink performed at the actor’s house in Acapulco, where from one moment to another Andres Garcia, He drew his weapon and fired into the air.

The curious act was given in response to the former collaborator of Another roll, who affirmed that he has never had weapons, which is why he has respect for them because “I don’t really know how to shoot,” he said.

To this Andres Garcia replied that “3 bullets are always fired ”, to immediately draw his pistol, aim into the air and fire three projectiles continuously in the direction of the beach.

After shooting into the air, Yordi Rosado, clarified that on the beach he shot Andres Garcia, there was absolutely no one, to then question the actor if what he had just done was legal or illegal, to which García replied:

“It’s good for me, mother. If you are going to adjust to what is legal, they won’t even let you go to the bathroom ”, making it clear that he is a man of care, as he added that if someone broke into his house to steal he would be able to “break his mother.”

Notoriously surprised and somewhat scared, Yordi was sincere and laughing asked the actor to have a drink as he said “I’m a bit shitty”, referring to the mean felt after theAndrés García. Here the peculiar interview.

