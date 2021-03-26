Andrés García breaks the silence on alleged romance with Anahí – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Did Andrés García and Anahí have a love relationship? It is perhaps the most constant doubt about the actor and the singer of Rebelde. Faced with this rumor, the actor broke the silence and told whether it is true that both had an affair, this after they were very close in the past.

Were they just friends? Why were they so close? We tell you what the famous one said about Anahí. In 1999, Andrés García and Anahí became very close after participating together in the telenovela Mujeres delgado. He played the role of Anahí’s father.

Therefore, in an interview with the Hoy program, Andrés García broke the silence and denied all the rumors. The actor revealed that he never had to do lovingly with the singer of Rebelde. “Do not. I saw Anahí as just a daughter. She was a lovely girl and now she is a lovely lady, she is very lovely but there was never any of that, “said the 79-year-old actor.

She also clarified that their relationship was not only a professional one, but it was one of friendship and that it even helped her fight against the eating disorder that the famous woman was going through at that time.

