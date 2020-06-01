© Provided by TVyNovelas

Celebrating 79 years of long and very lively life, ANDRÉS GARCÍA reveals what maturity dictates now

Nothing is further from reality than Andrés García you are alone, sad and abandoned. The actor celebrated 79 years of life at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero, happy and surrounded by the love of his wife, Margarita, and of his grandsons Andrés and Jimena, children of Andresito (Margarita’s son), whom he loves as his own. He assures that nothing is lacking, he lives in peace and faces the pandemic in peace. Wisdom has come to him with maturity and years, he knows perfectly well who he wants in his life, and he has said goodbye to those he wants outside of it.

© Provided by TVyNovelas

Photo: Archive and .

“I HAVE KNOWN NOTHING ABOUT MY DAUGHTER ANDREA”

How did your birthday happen?

As I feel: happy and calm. My grandchildren Jimena and Andresito, and Andresito were with me; only my sister was missing, who is in Mexico and cannot travel due to the situation.

What did they give you?

Some very cool flip flops, that I am wearing; some white sneakers … Margarita gives me shoes every now and then and I already have several pairs. An emergency lamp for when the power goes out, and even a leg of Serrano ham. But the best gift is always the company.

Speaking of company, we see him very happy with his wife, Margarita. How is your relationship with her currently?

Very compact. We both have our character and we have clung to the chongo, but we have very strong roots that we have built from everything we have lived together. Despite the fact that she lives in her house and I in mine, we do not stop talking, loving and caring for each other. The perfect love without arguments and lawsuits from time to time does not exist.

Did your children, Andrés, Leonardo and Andrea, call you to congratulate you?

Leonardo is living the crazy life in Cancun. He was here and left a few days before my birthday, but he did speak to me. Just like my son Andrés; he called me from Miami. I think Andrea is in the United States.

Haven’t you heard from her?

No, unfortunately, and neither does his mother. Andrea has always been like this; In itself, almost all Garcia do not like to give explanations or to be located. It happened to me for many years, I thought: “Why do I have to say where I am and with whom?”, But later, with the years and maturity, one understands many things.

© Provided by TVyNovelas

Photo: Courtesy

“I DO NOT EXCEED, BUT I ALSO NEED NOTHING, THANK GOD”

What wish did you ask for in this new year of life?

May more wisdom continue to come to me, because, as I tell you, I am beginning to understand many things that I did not understand before. Things of the world, of me and of life.

What do you mean

To the wisdom to understand myself, my environment and the people I love, and those who don’t too, because sometimes we don’t want certain people and there is no reason, and there are others we want and they are useless, and there We have them, stuck like lice. In this year and a half, for example, I have put aside many people that I have known for many years, but did nothing more than see what profit I got. That is part of wisdom, saying goodbye to people you are abusing.

How are you in health?

I am improving little by little. The spinal surgery was very big, but that’s where I took it. I think that in about six months I will be walking normally; I want to regain a little more strength in my legs, but I have to go little by little. Although I walk without a cane at times, I still have a little numbness. The process is long.

What is currently maintained? Is it true that they have been harsh?

No, ignore the gossip. I am not left over, but I am not missing anything either, thank God, and that is a great blessing in this age.

How have you coped with the quarantine, by the way?

With this pandemic we are all experiencing new discomforts every day and we are learning to adapt to a new reality, but I cannot complain, Margarita and my grandchildren come three or four days a week, and other days I am alone, because I also you have to be to think, measure and calibrate the situation.

What have you thought about it?

Many things: that we had had it very easy until now, because living was going out to get drunk, say nonsense, eat like crazy and we didn’t care about anything else. And I’m not talking about me in particular, but everyone. This has forced us to reconsider that there are more important things, that we must take care of the planet, nature, animals and the family.

© Provided by TVyNovelas

Photo: Courtesy

“I INHERITED MY RANCH OF AJUSCO IN LIFE TO THE SON OF MARGARITA

On the other hand, how is the sale of your famous castle going?

Still for sale, at a good price, it is a good opportunity. Hopefully soon there will be people interested and it will be sold. I cannot stay with him because I can no longer go to Mexico City, my pressure goes up a lot.

Why did the Ranch of the Ajusco inherit the life of Margarita’s son?

First, because he deserves it, and second, so that there are no problems when I am gone. In fact, there is another property that is in the name of my sister, and the rest will touch the others. There are certain things that could be a matter of discussion between the children, and so there are no lawsuits in case something happens.

So do you have your will ready?

Everything is in order for a long time. There are certain things that are already in the name of my sister or Andresito López, who is the son of Margarita, and other things will be shared between Andresito (Andrés García Jr.), Leonardo and other relatives of mine.

Do you consider your daughter, Andrea García?

I do not like to talk about it, it seems to me that it is irrelevant. The important thing is to thank my audience for the love it has given me over the years and that it continues to give me. Please, I want to ask you to take care of the coronavirus, because it is not a game, your lives are worth a lot, leave your houses as little as possible, and if you have to, take the necessary measures.

–

More news on MSN:

30 celebrities who have disinherited their children. Showbizz Daily