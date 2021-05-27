Andrés García, 80, reveals that he wants to die before this age



Andrés García.

Andres Garcia He celebrated his 80th birthday on May 24; However, the actor expressed his feelings about old age in an interview for the program ‘Sale el Sol’ and he assured that he prefers to die soon before enduring the limitations of reaching a later age.

“I never thought I was going to reach 80. I am very grateful, what I don’t want to be with all the ailments that age brings, you run out of strength, you cannot walk well, everything hurts, he began explaining.

Then, he continued commenting that he does not know when it is that he will stop fending for himself, for that reason He confessed that he does not want to continue living beyond the age of 85.

“I don’t think I want to go past 84, 85, I definitely don’t think, unless it gives me a physical and spiritual rebirth. I don’t want much because you don’t want to go around all there decrepit in the world, “he said.

Also, far from being afraid of dying, He went on to reveal how he would like his last days to be.

“If I could choose, because God decides that, but I would like it to be here on my beach and if you can in a quiet way, asleep and without pain or that’s where the thing goes, “he said.

Now everything can make sense, because as many know the actor had a spinal surgery and it seems that since then he wanted to leave everything in order, and not leave any lawsuit to his family, since he even wrote his will leaving Roberto Palazuelos as heir to most of your assets.