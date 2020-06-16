Andrés Cepeda was tempted by bachata. At a key moment in his artistic definition, he received a generous economic offer to venture into the Dominican rhythm. He thought about it, but he did not accept it because he wanted to be honest with himself and understand that he was not a genuine interpreter of this genre.

Of course, he says, he is a lover of bachata, merengue and the music produced in the Dominican Republic and the artists of this half-island have influenced his career since his adolescence.

The Caribbean sound is also usual in his productions, as happens right now with his recent album entitled « Thirteen », in which he includes Antillean elements, especially in the theme « Screensavers ». These days he promotes the cut “El equivocado”, the first out of the collaborations that this album has, which he shared through Zoom with journalists from LISTÍN DIARIO and the program “TV-Revista” (channel 4).

Is it true that you were offered to sing bachata at a certain point in your career?

Yes, it is true, when I started my career and I did not want to do it mainly because I am not familiar with the genre, because I would feel usurping a sound that does not belong to me. You have to be clear about the guideline of not getting on a trend just because it is in vogue or because it is what everyone is doing. I have a lot of respect for gender, but it seems to me that it is not a language that I dominate, I would have to impose it and I think that it would not be sensible to do so.

How has your relationship with Dominican music been?

My first relationship with the Dominican Republic was with music. The essence of all the music of Wilfrido Vargas, Los Vecinos, after Juan Luis Guerra, Cuco Valoy, were always present at parties, in celebratory music. Dominican music has made us dance, it has made us enjoy for many decades. And the Dominicans made the music of Estercita Forero great, our great coastal composer. There is a very old brotherhood and that is why we understand each other so well. In the Dominican Republic I have been blessed to receive the love of Dominicans from the beginning of my career and it is something that I am very grateful for.

Juan Luis Guerra, Pavel Núñez and Vicente García, how did you get along with them?

When I started listening to the music of the maestro Juan Luis Guerra I found a delicacy in the treatment of the folklore of his island. He is a teacher at this. Then I had the opportunity to establish a very beautiful friendship with people like Vicente García, whom we adore here in Colombia, or with a composer and artist as great as Mr. Pavel Núñez, whom I love very much. They are brothers that one coincides in music, in life.

Real possibilities of any collaboration with one of them?

Yes, I have that debt. We have talked a lot about that with Vicente and Pavel. We are anticipating something that is going to happen very soon.

Few people in the world like to use number 13 to name a major project. So you titled your new album, Thirteen, how did you take the reaction?

I had fun with that, I knew it was going to happen, I had it budgeted. In some way it is part of that word of mouth that you want to look for when you put a title or want to present something. I want them to take me into account to enjoy, to laugh, to enjoy music, even to make jokes, I think it is very good.

So you’re not superstitious?

Apart from that I am not your persticious, there are 13 albums recorded in my career that speak of a great blessing that is what allows me to continue making music and share it with you. I do not care, everything that has to do with a sense of humor comes in handy. More than superstition, I use it as a form of humor.

What don’t you believe in?

What I don’t believe in is bad energy. I don’t think something has to be loaded with bad energy. You fill the things you do with energy … For me thirteen is a magic number, a good luck number.

Regarding the new theme, entitled « The wrong one », how much have you been wrong and what have you learned?

The mistakes have been important. If I had not been wrong in professional and personal terms, I would not be the person I am. From those stumbles one learns many things. We are the results of mistakes and we learn. Those mistakes lead to what we are. I give you the example that if I had not been wrong several times in my youth I would not have met and discarded the people who finally brought me to know the one who finally became my partner. It is an example of how mistakes lead us to find the way. It happens on a personal level, on a professional level, they teach us, they train us. A teacher told me that in difficult times and mistakes is when you learn the most.

How did you spend this quarantine with your wife Elisa Restrepo? (They have been married for three years).

Very good. We rediscovered our vital spaces in the home that with so much traveling we had lost a bit of that. Being in silence, in our privacy, I am not going to advance the subject much, hehehe, but it has been very positive.

What are you like outside of public life?

I like to be a romantic person without exaggerating myself much in that. I like to be a retailer, pamper her, please her. Also, as she is a person with whom I share a lot of time and I share a lot of the profession, she is also an artist, she is a very sensitive woman, I can talk to her about work, ideas, proposals I make, she is a person with whom I can debate. We don’t always agree and this is even more interesting because that gives us many topics of conversation. But she is loving to me. I also try to be very affectionate with her and enjoy the opportunity to be together.

What has it meant to be at home, without having to travel from one place to another?

We who are so travelers and so jumpy, from one place to another, with my lady, who always travel together, we began to rediscover the spaces in our home, which became a passing home because we were never here, we were always in a plane, in a hotel, elsewhere. We began to find that space in the home that has to do with books, that has to do with the garden, with the collection of acetates, which I adore, which I have dedicated a lot of time to, to the library, to living the possibility that we have to be on the outskirts of the city of Bogotá, near the countryside. That includes chores, cooking, preparing food, lighting the bonfire at night, listening to music, watching movies … It has allowed us a space in life that in the midst of so much running we were leaving a little aside. Rescuing the positive from this, in the last months, this has been good.

RELEASES

Collaborations.

The album « Thirteen » was composed for two years. The singer-songwriter has already unveiled songs like « Te Voy a Amar » with Cali and Dandee or « Magia » with Sebastián Yatra. Morat, Monsieur Periné and Jesse and Joy complete the duets.

To promote « Thirteen », the artist released a new solo single titled « The Wrong ». It is the song that opens the album and has been accompanied by a video clip that has accumulated almost 14 million views since its release on May 11.

« ‘El Equivocado’ is a particular love story in which he feels that he does not deserve it, » he commented on the theme that sounds along with the images recorded in the streets of the Teusaquillo neighborhood of Bogotá.