Andrés Calamaro consecrates himself as an author with God raising them – El Sol de México

From tango that sneaks into rock (inevitably according to Calamaro himself), to flamenco, bolero or bossa nova also passed through the rock vein of the Argentine artist based in Spain, this album is full of surprises and 15 good songs written between 1989 and 2013 as Bohemio (with Julio Iglesias), Azteca Stadium (Lila Downs), Not to forget (Manolo García and Vicente Amigo), My flag (León Gieco), Flaca (Alejandro Sanz), In a thousand-star hotel (Milton Nascimento), Let’s move on to another topic (Julieta Venegas), and Paloma (Sebastián Yatra, Leiva and Iván Ferreiro).

A staff led by Andrés Calamaro, who details in an interview with The Sun of Mexico about the lyrics that this ambitious project brings together: “At twenty I was a pretty good instrumental musician, I started writing songs as an adult, I don’t know when I started writing good lyrics. This album, it is true, consecrates me as a ‘good but little recognized’ author ”.

-In general, what do you appreciate about those who sing with you on this album?

-In general they are important artists and singers, in some cases legends. In particular they are better, they toasted each other out of love for the trade, friendship and respect, they left their mark and put the songs in their pockets.

-The songs cover a wide range of time, what events have marked you in those years?

-They marked me books, movies and disco. Then my own experiences, like everyone else. Many tours, recordings, sentimental eclipses, trips of various kinds and kinds, friendships. Swimming at night.

-There are some recurring words in your songs, what does freedom, emptiness, illness and forgiveness mean to you?

– Freedom is known by the prisoners, those who paid time in prison, for others it is an abstract question. The emptiness is the glass half full, the disease in the song is metaphorical fortunately, in my family we live one hundred years. Forgiveness is divine, it is not a human quality, we appeal to apologies at most. I think.

-How does tango get into rock?

-In Buenos Aires it has to be. To be or not to be.

-What is more with you, being a rockstar or a bohemian?

-Bohemian, misanthrope, generous and selfish.

-How was the recording of God Raising Them, and the selection, what did you think about to choose the songs?

-It did not seem possible to summon such a staff in the same city, nor did we try and it was not necessary. We chose and recorded instruments of 30 songs, we thought of three possible singers for each song and three possible songs for each singer. We recorded with a trio of musicians in Madrid, according to arrangements by Germán Wiedemer and under the productive tutelage of Carlos Narea.

-How do you feel having an album as ambitious as this one in the middle of a pandemic that has us full of uncertainty?

-Different epidemics have bastardized the classic dispersion of recorded music, now also the free circulation of tours until further notice. The technological apocalypse, the record conspiracy and now the fear that is ancestral but has been imposed from the information of algorithms. Music as a profession is what it is, nobody promised us a rose garden, we never asked for anything. Let this not be recorded as a formal complaint.

-How your life has changed in the last year; It is remarkable that the air of the disc feels hopeful, the realization itself is.

-I liked the pandemic, suspending a compromised tour, isolating myself from all contact. An experience close to an unknown freedom. All the previous year I wrote verses daily, sometimes for several hours, accompanied by mate and chala. Then I got into my soundstage generating musical nonsense for a hundred days. The world and its people suffer other dramas in addition to the flu, but we endure insolent crazy inquisitions that discourage and revolt us. Music is more consistent than hope, I hope this album is a ray of hope.

– At some point you can see them singing together?

-I hope so, of course. This year does not seem the most appropriate to summon fifteen singers from different countries in the same theater but I hope, and I trust, to sing again with these artists or with one of them.

-Why did you choose two Mexican women and how did you consider including female voices on the album?

-That has nothing peculiar or particular about it. We all listen to Mercedes Sosa, Remedios Amaya, Chavela Vargas and Billie Holliday. For these collaborations we already had the instruments recorded and we could not accommodate the tone of each singer. Being a male singer the gentlemen found the most familiar chords. We have already recorded with Lila on previous occasions, it honors me, the same with Julieta and Mon. We tried more female singers who weren’t available or couldn’t sing, next time.

-What is the origin of Estadio Azteca, is it true that it is a metaphor for drugs?

-Estadio Azteca does not seem like a metaphor with substances, the author of this letter is my friend Marcelo Scornik and I did not ask him for explanations at the moment, I do not think it is a flirtation with substances of any kind, I suppose he handles other types of concepts, not completely defined. It is heroic and masculine. It transcends the toxins and has more keys and codes printed in the verses. That is what the songs have, they escape vulgar reasoning, even the desire of the singers themselves. We have to wait for the songs and they are waiting for us.

-Why are there a couple of songs by Los Rodríguez and not some by Los Abuelos de la Nada?

-In Los Abuelos de la Nada (I) was a squire of Miguel Abuelo. Miguel and Gustavo (Bazterrica) wrote very well, my role was to play the keyboards. Then I contributed with a couple of songs. He was very green as an author. With Los Rodríguez we write our own repertoire supported by rehearsals and group substance.

▶ ️ Stay informed on our Google News channel

-Why did you call yourself Salmon?

-I don’t call myself Salmon either. Salmon as a metaphor for always going against it, that seems fine to me. In private they call me El Comandante or El Gaucho. Salmon as a title for an album is funny and brave, it has remained as a sub-aquatic nickname.

-What is your flag, do you really only believe in your own direction and what is that?

-The opposite direction, the flags of the homelands of Latin America and Spain.

-What does the phrase God raise them suggest to you?

-They get together.