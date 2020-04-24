On Thursday, President Andrés Sanchez commented on the possibility of striker Willian returning to Corinthians. Created on the basis of Timão, the current Chelsea player has his contract close to the end and his future is still indefinite, since athlete and club have not yet reached a renewal agreement.

“If one day he returns to Brazil, it is obvious that he will come to Corinthians. But he will have to accept much less than what is earned there (Europe) and a little more than what is earned here. I cannot pay more than wins Cássio, Fagner, Gil, who are national level players, like Willian is. I am against paying a million for one player and 500,000 for another, we have to find an average, he knows that. ” told Fox Sports.

Regarding Neymar, the agent confirmed that there was contact with the player when he was leaving Santos to go to Barcelona, ​​and he still hopes that one day the number 10 of the Brazilian team will be able to wear the shirt of Alvinegro. In the last week, the Neymar’s father stated in a live on Instagram, made by journalist Beto Saad, that the president “was pulling the strings” and that almost the deal went well.

“It was not a dream (to hire him). Ronaldo had just stopped, I had renewed the television contract and a contract of approximately R $ 90 million would enter. I made this whole package, I presented it to his father and said to Neymar to stay here for two years and then go to Barcelona. But he understood that the best thing for his son’s career was to go to Europe. Now, when he decides to return, he will be able to choose where he will play, hopefully it will be at Corinthians, but he who decides “, he added.

Andrés also said that if he could choose any player who plays in international football, he would be the star of PSG and, in second place, he would be Willian.

Sports Gazette

