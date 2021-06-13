Andrés Atayde Rubiolo bet on the union and won

MEXICO CITY. At 36 years old, Andrés Atayde Rubiolo was a key piece for the National Action Party, along with del Institutional Revolutionary Party and the Revolution Party Democratic, give a strong blow to the hegemony that the left conquered three years ago in the heart of the country.

After almost 20 years of participating in politics, the young president of the National Action Party in Mexico City managed to celebrate the alliance Going for Mexico City, with his peers from the PRI and the PRD, which won eight of the 16 mayors’ offices , while Benito Juárez decided to remain a PAN member, leaving nine demarcations to the opposition. This is the strongest blow the left has received since 1997, when it began to lead the then Federal District.

Despite having a long history, politics does not come from blood, but developing demonstrations that surprise people.

Born proudly in the Chilanga Banda. I am a product of the family business, the Atayde circus ”, he mentioned when introducing himself, in an interview with Excelsior.

The famous circus was founded on August 26, 1888 and its first performance was in Mazatlán. In fact, this tent was the venue for many rallies of the Madero anti-reelection movement, according to the memoirs of Andrés’s great-grandfather.

Almost a century after the circus was founded, Andrés’ father met his mother in Argentina. She was a contortionist who joined the show.

My mother is called Catalina and my father Andrés. I lived in the circus from when I was born until I was practically six years old, in those house cars; I remember that my mother would go in and out of the camper, because she would go to the track to perform her act and my father would dedicate himself, a little more, to the administrative part ”.

The change in life came when his parents decided to move away from that environment so that he and his brother could enjoy a traditional school education.

To that we must add that I believe that my brother and I … let’s say we were not born with circus talent. I remember a time when I was a little clown with balloons on my butt going around the track, but it was the most I did. From there, my parents settled in Mexico City, ”he recalled.

His first contact with politics came in adolescence, at the age of 17 while he was studying high school at a Marist school near the PAN headquarters in Benito Juárez. His friend Miguel Ángel Navarrete Barba, nephew of Tarcisio Navarrete (ambassador and member of the PAN) was the one who influenced him to approach the political institute.

He says’ Hey, are you interested in politics? Bread?’ I remember that he invited me to have coffee with his uncle. Don Tarcisio was always very involved in the relationship of the PAN, with other like-minded parties in the world, ”he said.

There, sitting with Don Tarcisio, what was most recorded of that conversation was that it was useless to enter politics if the vocation is not to serve and help. “I registered that, I kept it to myself.”

Andrés knocked on the door of the three parties with more force and tradition in those years (PAN, PRI and PRD), but National Action was the only one in which he saw the possibility of being able to climb, despite not having relatives in politics.

I saw in the PAN a youth organization, Juvenil Action, which gave the opportunity to participate and grow and not depend only on copular decisions, where the one who follows is always so and so because he is a friend, cousin, nephew of such . Despite not having contacts, I began little by little to get involved in political campaigns, “he said.

The taste for politics was germinating at the same time that he was trained in economics and politics at the Autonomous Institute of Mexico (ITAM). He was also beginning to strengthen his party militancy.

I had the opportunity, first, to be the youth secretary of the PAN in Benito Juárez, where I was elected by the youth of the delegational PAN. Then youth secretary at the Mexico City level, where, likewise, more than two thousand kids voted. Then I looked for the national leadership, but it didn’t reach me there, I lost ”.

After some stumbling blocks, Acción Nacional achieved the most relevant result in its history last Sunday, competing in the capital, where there were occasions when its participation was testimonial.

For Atayde, the result of the election was not a dirty campaign, as the head of government and the President have said, but it was a decision of the inhabitants who reward or punish the work of the rulers.

I do not share the first statements of the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, in the sense that she explains the result as a great campaign (of disinformation) of the opposition, because far from belittling the opposition, she is doing it with the voters.

We have held two consecutive elections, 2018 and 2021, in which the electorate of Mexico City already understood that it can reward and punish the good from the bad governments. He punished us in 2018 and, what a strong punishment, voting against … and changed course. Morena, if she didn’t win the whole city, she won almost everything. This time what the electorate in the city did was decide that we should return ”, he explained.

Another point was knowing how to choose the best of each side.

Another of our strengths was knowing how to choose the candidates, who were activists and had already done work in their mayoralties, so they managed to consolidate very attractive proposals for the electorate ”, he analyzed.

The main mission of Andrés and his team in this election was to try to balance public power in the capital.

I can say that this objective was met. In the mayoralties we already govern half plus one and in Congress we have parity ”.

Atayde knows of triumphs and defeats. For this reason, the victory of Acción Nacional, together with its allies from the PRI and the PRD, commits them, as an opposition, to offer results in the demands of the capital, before a participatory society, such as that of this city, which had demarcations with a participation of more than 60 percent.

The main demands are: economic recovery, after the pandemic; reduce insecurity focused on women; maintain public transport and address water scarcity problems.

In this scenario, the local president of the PAN has his sights set on 2024, when the Head of Government is disputed and the opposition will have better options to conquer it.

The electorate understands that it is he who has the power. Either you govern well to continue and grow or you do it badly and bye, bye, you’re going home. ‘

Andrés is very clear about it, the opposition governs well or it will not be possible to repeat this success in three years.

