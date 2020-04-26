Professional since 2007 and already 30 years old, some of us think that the talent of Andrej Martin it had already expired, it would never be news in large squares. However, the Slovakian had reinvented himself in recent months, reaching his best ever ranking, installed in the top100 and offering a maturity more in line with his projection. While we are still waiting for a great result from him on the track, that of Bratislava has become a benchmark in the social field for a gesture as simple as carrying different color socks. And this means? The player himself explains it in a report for ATP.

The story is born a couple of years ago, when Martin reaches an age where he seeks a purpose to compete that goes beyond victories. It is there where he begins to investigate with various associations and discovers a clothing company that informed him about his acts of help for people with Down’s Syndrome. Those acts consisted of wearing mismatched socks to support the cause, a concept that he loved from the beginning.

“I fell in love with this great cause and began to think of ways to promote it. It took a little effort on my part to start wearing two different socks, but I knew it was a fact with the potential to make a positive impact and thus attract the attention that Down Syndrome deserves. I realized that tennis gave me a great opportunity for advertising and, therefore, to create an impact on society. I can be very useful providing help to places that I consider necessary“, Recognizes the Slovakian, happy with his new role.

“Generally, I don’t like to celebrate specific days that symbolize things because I don’t think that certain issues deserve only one day of attention, the year has much more days. However, I’m still getting questions from other players about my socks, which shows that it has generated comments, so it makes sense to continue using them in order to promote this great cause. If in this way I help people to remember it, I will do it happily ”, assumes the current No. 96 in the world.

This is Andrej Martin, a player more experienced than in his beginnings, a solitary ranger who long ago made the decision to undertake this journey without coaches. “I have been collecting experiences from people around me throughout my life, following each advice of my tennis coaches. Now I am 30 years old and I needed to find a way to be responsible by myself. I really enjoy trusting only myself, focusing on fully discovering my limits, my strengths, and my weaknesses. I like to experiment, even if it goes against conventional ways. I want to set an example with my actions and my behavior ”, he underlines about his approach.

Of course, with or without a coach, here no one escapes the confinement. “This quarantine has given me the opportunity to change my old tennis routines. I usually focus on technical and tactical preparation during my training, something for which there is usually not much assimilation time during the preseason. However, I also have time to dedicate myself to other activities outside of tennis. I always dreamed of spending time in the mountains practicing adrenaline-fueled sports, so now I am lucky to have the time to be there, ”he confesses calmly.

