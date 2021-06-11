Andréi Mostovoi has tested positive for coronavirus in Russia

06/11/2021 at 1:08 PM CEST

The young Zenit footballer was called to be one of the surprises of the championship. His great season with the champion of his country earned him a ticket to the European Championship that will not be finally sealed.

The player has abandoned the concentration of the Russian team and will be replaced by the Dynamo Moscow defender Roman Yevgenev.

After the announcement of the press office of the Russian national team, they have had to move quickly to incorporate a new player. His debut at the Eurocup will be next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. against one of the favorites, Belgium. A shame for Mostovoi who, at 23 years old, He had a great opportunity to consolidate the great season he has had by winning minutes in the national team.