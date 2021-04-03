Andreescu will dispute the title to Barty in Miami

The canadian Bianca Andreescu, eighth favorite, surpassed the Greek Maria sakkari by 7-6 (7), 3-6 and 7-6 (4) to reach the Miami WTA 1000 final, where she will face the world number one and current champion, the Australian Ashleigh Barty.

The American tennis player has left behind the injury that kept her away from the women’s circuit for a year and a half. The victory against Sakkari, in the first match between the two, has confirmed their recovery.

Andreescu, that separated the Spanish Sara sorribes of the semifinal, he intends to raise the titles in his record to five. The winner of the 2019 United States Open was successful in the duel against Helena in her second participation in Miami, where she is now one step away from the title.

The Canadian player will face the current champion in the final, Ashleigh barty who previously won the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina for a double 6-3.