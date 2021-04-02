Andreescu will dispute the title to Ashley Barty

04/02/2021 at 11:33 AM CEST

EFE

Eighth seed Canadian Bianca Andreescu beat Greek Maria Sakkari 7-6 (7), 3-6 and 7-6 (4) to reach the WTA 1000 final in Miami, where will face the number one in the world and current champion, Australian Ashley Barty.

The American tennis player has left behind the injury that kept her away from the women’s circuit for a year and a half. The victory against Sakkari, in the first duel between the two, has confirmed their recovery.

Andreescu, what separated the Spanish Sara Sorribes from the semifinal, intends to raise to five the titles in his record. The winner of the 2019 United States Open was successful in the duel against Helena in her second participation in Miami, where she is now one step away from the title.

The Canadian player will face defending champion Ashleigh Barty in the final, who previously beat Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-3.