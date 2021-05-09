Andreescu resigns from Rome due to Covid issues

The canadian Bianca Andreescu, world number six, tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of April and, absent from the tournament Madrid, withdrew from the tournament Rome due to limitations related to Covid-19, it announced on Sunday.

Andreescu had indicated on April 25 that he had tested positive for Covid-19 when he arrived in Madrid and therefore had to resign from the WTA 1000 in the Spanish capital.

On Instagram on Sunday, the 20-year-old explained her decision to withdraw from the Rome tournament for fear of being quarantined upon arrival in Italy, even though she said she had obtained a negative screening test.

It is another blow for the Canadian, who had withdrawn in the final of the Miami tournament on April 3 against the Australian Ashleigh barty for an injury to the right foot.

Victorious of US Open in 2019, Bianca Andreescu had already been absent from the courts for 15 months due to a knee injury, before the start of the coronavirus crisis in 2020. She had returned to competition in February at the Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the second round by Taiwanese Su-Wei Hsieh (6-3, 6-2).

Andreescu hoped to take advantage of the clay-court tournaments to prepare for Roland Garros, which begins on May 30.