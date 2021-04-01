Andreescu congratulates Sorribes for the great tournament held

Tennis

Spectacular the match offered by the Canadian Bianca Andreescu and the Spanish Sara Sorribes in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open 2021. At the conclusion of the match, Andreescu with a very tired face congratulated Sara for what she had achieved: the tour. She reaches all the balls and demands the maximum from you. At the end of the game and I greeted her on the net I told her that she was an incredible player and that we will see her a lot about these tournaments. She thanked me for the words and wished me very good luck in the remainder of the tournament. “