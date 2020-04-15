The week of the Montreal WTA tournament was marked in red on the Bianca Andreescu before the opportunity to play again before his audience on stage where he broke the mold last year and laid the foundations for his triumph at the US Open. The cancellation of the tournament due to the coronavirus crisis has plunged Bianca into a notable distress, which she recognized on Instagram Live, although she struggled to fully understand the decision and issued a notice to all fans: “All this will end well, stay in Home and save your tickets for the 2021 tournament. I’ll be ready to put on a show there, “she said.

The message transmitted by Bianca after the cancellation of the Rogers Cup 2020 which was scheduled to take place from August 7-16, in Montreal.

Le message transmis par Bianca après l’annulation de la Coupe Rogers 2020.#biancaandreescu#SheTheNorth@Bandreescu_ pic.twitter.com/vjwAsChEPP – Bianca Andreescu FC (@bianca_fanclub) April 12, 2020

