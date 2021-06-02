Andreas Seppi takes the place for the 30th final

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 07:30 CEST

Andreas Seppi, Italian, number 98 of the ATP, gave the bell by winning in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros in three hours and thirty-one minutes by 6-3, 7 (10) -6 (8), 4-6 and 6-4 to the canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, number 21 in the ATP and seeded number 20. With this result, Seppi gets the place for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Seppi managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved 65% in the first service, committed 7 double faults and took 66% of the service points. As for the Canadian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 2 times, had a 67% first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points.

The Italian player will be measured in the final 30s of the tournament with the winner of the match in which the South African player will face Kevin Anderson and the South Korean Soonwoo kwon.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 tennis players face. The final phase is made up of 128 players including those who qualify directly, the winners of the pre-tournament phases and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.