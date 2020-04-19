The dream of fighting for important titles has been fading little by little, without drama. At 36 years old, Andreas Seppi He continues to fight on the circuit, staying in the top 100 and still playing ATP finals. In 2020, he faced the season with the demands of fighting against young tennis players with a positive tendency. With tennis currently stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Italian spends these days as a family, physically preparing himself for when everything ends the sport can restart again.

Andreas Seppi and his new facet as a father: “It is a really new and very interesting experience. It is very nice to be able to be with my wife and my baby during all this time. Now she is starting to laugh and she is a little more involved in things. It is a charm. The first weeks you can’t do much with the baby because he needs to sleep and eat, but now the situation has changed, “he said in statements collected by the official website of the ATP.

The Italian tennis player is in Colorado instead of Italy: “My parents were lucky to come here after the birth of the girl. Later they returned to Italy and they could not return anymore because they closed the country. We decided to stay in Colorado to be away from everything that is happening in the country Italian. Here we can go for a walk and have more outdoors. For our health and that of our daughter we wanted to stay in the United States. “

The coronavirus in Italy: “I think this pandemic is affecting everyone, but Italy is one of the hardest hit countries. It is not known how long this will last and when we will return to normal lives. That is very scary and means that the situation is quite complicated. If they say that in a month everything will be over, it would be great, but everything indicates that there is still time and the quarantine will be extended a little more. “

How to prepare physically during confinement: “I’m doing a lot of exercise at home and sometimes I also go running. It’s also not a plan to exercise like crazy because we don’t know when the season will start again. You can’t be training hard at my age. If I were 20 years old, it would be different Maybe Sinner who is 18 years old is training much harder and when tennis returns he is physically full. I have to be a little more careful with my age and try to stay in shape without putting my physique at risk. We can play tennis again this season. “

