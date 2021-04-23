Andreas Greinacher, pioneer in linking thrombi with AstraZeneca, sends a reassuring message

This Thursday, Cuatro broadcast in its prime time Horizonte, the program presented by Iker Jiménez. This focused, among other topics, on AstraZeneca, the most controversial COVID-19 vaccine. To do this, he counted on Andreas Greinacher, a German professor pioneer in linking cases of thrombi with this vaccine.

This is a professional who has spent more than 30 years investigating a possible side effect of Heparin: thrombocytopenia. Regarding AstraZeneca, the expert focused on an ingredient of it and that it shares with Sputnik, EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid)

“We have shown that the vaccine has proteins that originate in the manufacturing process and are not from the simplified virus. Half of these proteins are derived from a human cell that is used to multiply adenovirus. One of the components of the vaccine, EDTA, is present in relatively high concentrations ”, he explained in the interview.

About the thrombus process, Greinacher explained that it began with a reaction to the vaccine. “If the inflammation is strong, an old and latent part of the immune system awakens in our body, a fierce dragon that is preferable to have asleep unless something really serious is happening in our body, “he began.

“Not getting vaccinated is much more dangerous than being vaccinated, even if you run the risk of suffering this adverse reaction”

“The inflammatory signal tells that part of the immune system that something is wrong, and that’s when it starts to wake up. Between 5 and 10 days later it reaches its maximum capacity and tries to defend itself of a series of pathogens that are not actually in our body, causing collateral damage that ends up resulting in thrombotic complications”He added.

Once he explained the reaction, he gave a clear and determined opinion for those who question – or even refuse – to get vaccinated: “I don’t want to scare the population. Not getting vaccinated is much more dangerous than being vaccinated, even if there is a risk of suffering this adverse reaction ”. To support this position, the program’s regular collaborator, Pablo Fuente, provided data from the European Union. According to this, Astrazeneca has registered 142 cases in 16 million dose. At Pfizer, 11 at 59 million and at Moderna, 2 at 5.2 million.