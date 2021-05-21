Andrea Vendrame sentences stage 12

05/20/2021

On at 17:47 CEST

Andrea Vendrame has won the twelfth stage, the second longest of this edition of the Giro d’Italia, with a total of 212 kilometers between Siena and Banco di Romagna. The Italian cyclist has taken over his first test win after four starts since 2018. Behind, Chris Hamilton and Gianluca Brambilla crossed the line in second and third place respectively.

The day has been starring, not only because of its long length, but also because it had a very demanding route, with continuous ups and downs. Likewise, and despite Vendrame’s victory, Egan Bernal continues as leader of the Italian event. The next stage will be held this Friday, May 21, with a total of 181 km. In addition, the next longest round will be between Rovereto and Stradella with a total of 231 kilometers and will be held next Thursday, May 27.