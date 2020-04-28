Andrea Valdiri appeared on her social networks. After being in the news on Monday night for an alleged fight that she starred with her sister, the model broke the silence.

Through her Instagram account, the businesswoman shared her first posts after the rumors, in which she dedicates a few short words about it.

In the first post he shared, he is in his living room and shows some flowers that were sent to him, which are accompanied by the message “you are too special to be real”. Subsequently, he shared an image showing that two fingers of his hand are injured.

“I love you. There is Valdiri for a while. I will soon share my joy again,” he said in that publication.

It is worth noting that the model and businesswoman has been the subject of any number of rumors in the last hours.

It turns out that several users began to publish different audios and videos that evidence an apparent family discussion between Valdiri and his sister Shujam Ospino.

Despite the fact that the reasons for the alleged fight are not yet known, Internet users assure that everything would have happened due to an alleged infidelity. However, nothing has yet been confirmed.

On the discussion, users on social networks assure that Andrea approached her older sister’s house and threw her clothes on the street. In the course of the fight, words of thick caliber were heard and many even speak of an alleged stab wound that the model and businesswoman would have received.

In all this sea of ​​rumors and speculations, it was also stated that Andrea was transferred to the Portoazul Clinic, however the entity issued a statement in which she assured that the model has not entered its facilities.

These are the publications that Andrea Valdiri shared on social networks.

