Andrea (‘The island of temptations’) lists all its operations and aesthetic touches

At the beginning of the year, Andrea Gasca became famous in ‘The island of temptations’ after her passionate romance with Óscar and the consequent infidelity to his hitherto boyfriend Ismael Nicolás. Since then, the young woman has become an “influencer” on beauty and lifestyle advice.

Andrea talks about her aesthetic touches

Now, through the Telecinco website, Andrea has confessed how many times she has undergone surgery, making it clear that he is “super in favor” of aesthetic touches and operations, yes, “as long as it does not become an obsession”. The young woman understands that it is an opportunity when “you have a complex or something about yourself that you don’t like“In his case, there have been several occasions.

For starters, he has pointed out the slightest touch-ups, such as nails, hair and eyelashes. Andrea has stated that she does not have extensions, but her own has cost her: “It was very difficult for me to grow my hair and I am super obsessed with long hair, I have been a year and a half without cutting it.” All in all, he explained that he hardly makes up to go outside: “I am super lazy, in the day to day I only wear lipstickI don’t need mascara with false eyelashes anymore. “

The details of his chest operation

As for the most important touches, Andrea has assured that she counts them on the fingers of one hand: “I put a vial of hyaluronic on my lips to give it volume, especially to the upper lip.” On the forehead he used “baby botox” to hide the expression marks. And it is that, according to the “influencer”, “at 25 we are at an age that must be preventedWhat has not been retouched, at least for now, are the cheekbones: “They tell me a lot, but no. In fact, I see little cheekbone. “

Finally, he has referred to the operation that his fans ask him the most about. He had breast surgery 3 years ago, when he was 22: “I have 325 grams in each chest and I have a 90 B, not a little or a lot“He explained. The prostheses are anatomical, which have left him a more natural result and were the most suitable for his body, following the surgeon’s recommendations because” he started from very little chest, from practically nothing, “he acknowledged.

