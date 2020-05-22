This Thursday they remembered her in ‘Day by day’, as one of the guests on the program was Andrea, who shared the presentation of the ‘Challenge’ with Daniella last year.

The famous woman highlighted her ex-partner and took the opportunity to send her a message, but not before recounting what she felt at the time she found out that she was in poor health, although she is known to be “conscious”.

“When I started to see on social networks, and the video she recorded, that they had to operate on her and then her family confirming that it was not an operation, but a couple more, I worried, it hurt, I was scared,” recalled the presenter. main of the ‘Challenge’.

And he continued confirming in the morning that, “fortunately”, he has information that Daniella is already “improving”. This coincides with a recent photograph of Caracol’s presenter at the clinic.

“I take this opportunity to send you a hug and all my love. You can’t imagine how loving a woman Dani is. If they ask ‘Emi’ [mi hija]: Favorite people from ‘Challenge’, who had so much contact with her, in that group, Dani. I did her champeta classes and they danced; they passed happy. She is a love of person and I hope she gets better very soon“He pointed out.

Andrea Serna’s statements could be heard after 10 in the morning of this Thursday on the live signal of Caracol Television.

.