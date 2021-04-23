Andrea Ropero’s serious warning after what happened in the debate on Being

Andrea Ropero, in an interview in ‘El Intermedio’. (Photo: laSexta)

The leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, has abandoned the Cadena SER debate prior to the next elections to the Community of Madrid after the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, did not retract her statements in which she questioned the veracity of the threats received by some members of the Government.

The candidate of the purple formation has already warned in his first speech that he would not continue if the Vox candidate did not condemn these acts. “It is not acceptable for Mrs. Monasterio to question what happened and if she does not retract, we are going to abandon the debate,” he said.

Monastery, far from condemning him, has ratified his words and encouraged Iglesias to denounce these threats: “We don’t believe anything. And if you want, then get out, which is what many Spaniards want. It’s very easy for him to get up, a lot of Spaniards are wanting him ”.

In addition, he celebrated that he left the set: “I’m glad, he has to be off the set and out of politics as well.”

The reactions have not been long in coming. LaSexta and El Intermedio journalist Andrea Ropero has been one of those who has criticized the attitude of the Vox candidate and has predicted what may happen.

“I am very afraid that this show will be a constant as the extreme right enters the Government of Madrid. Regrettable again ”, he assured.

