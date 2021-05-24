Andrea Pirlo spoke about his continuity at Juventus after qualifying for the Champions League

Andrea Pirlo, Juventus coach, said this Sunday, after classifying the team in the next Champions League on the last day of the Italian Serie A, that he is “following” in Turin for many years.

“I think I did my job 100%, trying to do my best. I added two cups to our record (the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup) and qualifying for the next Champions League is a boost,” said Pirlo at the end of the duel won 4-1 at Bologna, in statements to “Sky Sport”.

Asked if he is still in Turin, Pirlo said: “Of course I see myself sitting on the Juventus bench, I started a path and I hope to follow it. I have one year left on my contract and I want to stay for many years.”

Juventus finished the season in fourth place, and incidentally qualified for the next Champions League, thanks to their victory in the Bologna field and Naples’ stumble at home against Verona.

He did it with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute for the ninety minutes, by technical decision.

“Yes (there is a Juventus without Cristiano). Cristiano this year was out due to coronavirus or for other reasons and we have a competitive squad. Today he did not play and (the Spanish, Álvaro) played Morata, who is a Spanish international. He is not a problem, always played who gave me more guarantees, “he said.

