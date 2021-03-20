Andrea Pirlo, forceful about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Juventus shirt

After formidable spells at Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo began his first adventure in Serie A in Italy. Another giant like Juventus was the one who trusted the services of the Portuguese.

In Vecchia Signora, the star of the Portuguese team did not delay in responding with goals and good performances. However, the truth is that, beyond the local sphere, Juventus still cannot stomp on the continental level.

As a consequence, many began to speculate on a possible departure from Cristiano Ronaldo. Without going any further, the possibility of the 36-year-old experienced footballer returning to Real Madrid was even mentioned.

In this context, who appeared on the scene with the aim of putting an end to the rumors and to clarify somewhat the panorama regarding the immediate future was Andrea Pirlo, the current technical director of the powerful Turin team.









“Cristiano Ronaldo has one more year on his contract and that is why we are happy that he can continue with us”, began by externalizing the Juventus strategist in the middle of his last press conference. Overwhelming.

“We still do not think if next season we will use him in a different way, now we are focused on this season. Of course, he has scored a lot of goals and is indisputable”, completed the legendary Italian former player.