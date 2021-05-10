Andrea Pirlo does not contemplate the option of resigning

05/10/2021 at 6:54 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Juventus’ latest defeat may be a turning point within the club. AC Milan managed to beat Vecchia signora by a resounding 0-3 after a decade without a win at the Allianz Stadium. The goals of Brahim, Rebic and Tomori have relegated Juventus to fifth place in the standings, seriously compromising their aspirations regarding the Champions League.

After the debacle that occurred in Turin, Andrea Pirlo appeared at a press conference to comment on his future. “I can’t explain what happened, but I won’t resign. My work continues and I am convinced that I can improve. I will fight throughout these last three days, until the club allows me. “

Many have been pointed out by the bad season of Juventus, although the Italian coach has wanted to alleviate responsibilities. “I had a different project, I thought I had a different team, I worked on some aspects, sometimes things went well for us, sometimes badly. I am convinced that I have an optimal team, I have nothing to reproach my players“.

A season to forget

Throughout the last decade, Juventus has become used to dominating the Italian championship with an iron fist. The Turin team has been the owner and lord of Serie A since the 2011/2012 season, extending its mandate over nine consecutive seasons.

Given these expectations, anything other than winning the league can be a failure. However, it has not been so much the what, but the how. Throughout the season, Juventus have lost to much inferior teams on paper, offering a terrible image. Currently occupies the fifth position of the table, which places them outside the Champions League.

The last three games will be decisive for the immediate future not only of Pirlo, but of the Turin team. If they finally fail to qualify for the Champions League, players of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the club in search of a more attractive project.