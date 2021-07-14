Andrea Noli apologizes to Fatima Boggio for infidelity with Jorge Salinas

“(He replied) that how come I had not warned him before, why had he not considered it in that decision (…) He was quite upset, but there he stayed. Since then it was everything. He said ‘Someday we’ll talk, I’d like to see you’, but that never happened. He didn’t even see me pregnant, ”she recalled.

Andrea Noli He admitted that there are certain things that he now regrets, which is why he offered a public apology to Fátima Boggio, ex-wife of Jorge Salinas and mother of his children Santiago and Emiliano.

Fátima Boggio and her children Santiago and Emiliano (Instagram / Fátima Boggio)

“Yes, I regret some things… at that time I made some statements that I could have saved myself, I could have omitted. I did not measure the consequences of how to hurt other people … yes (I mean Fatima). I think there are things that, even if you feel cornered and even though you have to defend yourself like a cat on your back, there are consequences that can last a lifetime and there are injuries that they can cause to third parties that you don’t want to cause. I let myself be carried away by the love that at some point I felt for him, then for my daughter and then for me ”.

Finally, the actress offered a public apology to Fátima Boggio, who currently lives in Peru with her children Jorge and Santiago Salinas, also the actor’s children: “Sorry, nothing else, from the bottom of my heart, from woman to woman.” , he concluded.