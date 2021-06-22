Andrea Meza would hold an official meeting with López Obrador – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Andrea Meza enjoys an achievement in which she invested a lot of time and effort: being Miss Universe. Since she was crowned on May 16, the young woman has begun her activities and, she says, will put a lot of effort into issues such as violence against women and in supporting children with cleft lip and palate, as well as showing all girls that it is which be your dream, you can fulfill it if you prepare for it.

“One of my first trips will be with Smile Train in Mexico to work on this project, which is doing cleft palate surgeries, helping children regain the way they eat and how they look, because sometimes children can be cruel and the way In what lights can affect your growth, your self-esteem. They work the surgery and provide support to the families ”, he commented.

Her triumph, both celebrated and criticized by those who question this type of contest, was applauded by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who congratulated her on Twitter.

“It was incredible to receive congratulations from people I have admired, from very important people in our country, I was able to see and receive the congratulations of our president and if they are looking to have an official reception, it is still to be seen, we are in the accommodation of the agendas , It is still a bit uncertain but that it is sought to have the approach, it is sought “, shared the Mexican model.

On her first trip to Mexico, which does not yet have an exact date, she will meet with the Municipal Institute of Women in Ciudad Juárez, to see new ways of working to eradicate violence against women.

On the other hand, Andrea has been accompanied throughout this process by her partner, Ryan Antonio, a tiktoker who has shown in small videos some moments with her with touches of humor. Regarding having a life partner at this time in her life, the young woman shared.

“Of course, for me it is very important to give this message that you can have both, that you can be successful in your personal life and you can also have a sentimental partner and combine them and that your partner celebrates your triumph and long live success together with you, for me that is something super important and that I have really enjoyed ”.