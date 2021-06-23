in Entertainment

Andrea Meza wishes the best to Maru Campos as next governor – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Andrea Meza, winner of the Miss Universe 2021 pageant and a native of Chihuahua, said she wished the governor-elect of her state, Maru Campos, the best.

“I am very pleased that we have a woman in such an important position,” Andrea Meza said during an interview.

Likewise, the Chihuahuan Miss Universe said that she wishes Maru Campos the best at this stage as governor.

For her part, the governor-elect of Chihuahua thanked Andrea Meza for good wishes, stating that “it is time for women and that you, like me, will work together and achieve great things for the good of all Chihuahuas.”

Texas oil closes 0.3% higher, to $ 73.08

Contextlogic is not just another meme action