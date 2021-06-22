. Andrea Meza responds to criticism for having a boyfriend

Miss Universe 2021 Andrea Meza responded to the strong criticism of a user who told her that if she wanted to have a romance, then better she would have given another the opportunity to be queen. Meza immediately replied, making it clear that what he does with his private life does not affect his work at all.

The user wrote the following about Meza and her boyfriend, the tiktoker named Ryan Antonio. “Very nice couple and everything,” wrote the user. “But if what I wanted was to be a girlfriend, I would have given someone else the opportunity to participate. Finally Mexico wins and she should concentrate on her position, not on spending her father with her boyfriend, it honestly gives a bad image ”.

To which Meza replied: “Everyone decides how to manage their private life. The big problem that women face in the work environment is that they think that if they have a family (boyfriend, husband, children, etc.) they will not give the width in an important position because they are “distracted”. Many of us have shown that this is not the case and women should not be judged on that factor. I work 100% dedicated to my work and I manage my free time to my liking, without hiding it because that is the image I want to give: a real woman who knows how to maintain a balance in her life ”.

Andrea Meza is a software engineer. She is also a defender of women’s rights and against gender violence. She is also a tourism ambassador for Chihuahua. The model is a graduate of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua as a systems engineer, a career dominated by men. That’s not all, Meza has a sportswear venture called: “amaw” (by Andrea Meza ActiveWear).

After being crowned Miss Universe, it was rumored that the crown would be removed

The day after she was crowned Miss Universe, it was rumored that Meza was married. It is worth mentioning that one of the strict rules to participate in the Miss Universe pageant is that the participants cannot be married.

The rumors arose after some photographs of Meza in a wedding dress came to light, posing with the alleged groom on some rocks. But everything became clear when the model explained that they were photos to promote the state of Chihuahua.

Andrea Meza confirmed her romance with Ryan Antonio in May

Meza confirmed her romance with tiktoker Ryan Antonio in May. Since then Meza and Ryan have not stopped sharing messages, moments, images and a lot of flirting with their followers on social networks, clearly showing that they are very much in love.