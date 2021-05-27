Andrea Meza puts an end to the rumors and reveals if she is the daughter of Ana Gabriel

Tremendous scandal broke out in show business after the journalist Shanik berman will ensure that Andrea Meza She was given up for adoption by a famous singer when she was a baby.

Now, it has been the model that wears the crown of miss Universe, who broke the silence and answered if it is true that she is the daughter of Ana Gabriel; In addition, he clarified if she was given up for adoption as it has been handled in recent days.

“I have no idea where that gossip is coming from. Because it’s a gossip, but it is very clear to me that my parents are my biological parents, I have nothing to say about that, “Meza replied for the cameras of the ‘Suelta la Sopa’ program.

In this regard, she was consulted about whether she has come to doubt that her parents are not her biological parents and this is what she declared: “No, there is no such doubt in my mind, so I have nothing to say, it is gossip. more. It also came out that I am the daughter of Chabelo, ”she said with a laugh, accepting that all these gossip that lack evidence is taken with humor.

At the moment, Shanik has not presented evidence to indicate that his information is true, but the truth is that since Andrea took the crown, there has been more talk about it. They have said that the dress she wore was a plagiarized design and there was even talk that she was allegedly married.

For those who do not know, Berman published a video a few days ago on his Instagram account talking about the alleged blood relationship that would unite both women, assuring that they are mother and daughter.

“The singer Ana Gabriel raised a foreign daughter as if it were her own, they say that Miss Universe Andrea Meza is the daughter she gave up for adoption, and now what will the singer do if that is true?”, She wrote under her recording.