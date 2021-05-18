Andrea Meza moves from Chihuahua to New York for her one-year reign as Miss Universe – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The Miss Universe 2021 crown went to Mexico. Andrea Meza took first place in the prestigious contest that was held this Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. As every year the final of the contest was marked by surprises and the occasional controversy; however, it was a night full of glamor and inspiring speeches. But beyond winning the title, the Mexican will also have to fulfill certain tasks.

Despite its popularity, the beauty pageant has been embroiled in controversy, seen by some as a superficial event. However, the winners not only wear the luxurious crown they also have obligations; here we tell you what Andrea Meza should do as Miss Universe.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is in charge of carrying out the beauty pageant. It is a global association focused on female empowerment and creating opportunities for success and supporting women to achieve their goals.

The 26-year-old Chihuahuan’s reign will last one year. The only Miss Universe to wear the crown for around two years was her predecessor Zozibini Tunzi, the representative from South Africa who took the crown in 2019, due to the covid-19 pandemic.

As Miss Universe, Andrea Meza will travel to various regions around the world to carry out humanitarian activities and support charitable events. It will carry out disease control and AIDS prevention actions, as well as carry out altruistic works in marginalized communities.

The software engineer and model must attend more commercial or promotional events, organized by both the Miss Universe organization and the sponsors of the contest, which will make clothing, accessories and makeup products available to the winner.

Andrea Meza must move to New York City, in the United States, from where she will carry out her activities as Miss Universe. According to The New York Times, the Mexican will move into a luxurious apartment in a prestigious area of ​​the Big Apple. You will not pay rent or cleaning and food expenses, as this will be covered by the organization.