Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, is dating a tiktoker

After his relationship situation caused a stir, we now know that Andrea Meza, current Miss UniverseShe is not married, but apparently there is someone who would be occupying her heart. A couple of days ago, a photograph came to light in which she appeared dressed as a wedding and immediately there was speculation about his marital status, since the participants of the contest cannot be married or divorced. As soon as the image went viral, Andrea denied that she was married and clarified that this image was part of an advertising campaign in her state. Despite this clarification, her loyal followers have noticed the interaction of the beautiful Mexican with an American tiktoker named Ryan Antonio.

© GettyImagesAndrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe on February 16

The first rapprochement between the 26-year-old Chihuahuan and the digital content creator took place before the day of the beauty contest, in a live organized by the Telemundo network for the program En casa con Telemundo. There, the presenters surprised Meza with the presence of Ryan, who declared himself a # 1 fan of Mexican. “It is this American who loves Telemundo soap operas, he loves everything that is in Spanish, I discovered it on Tiktok and I said: ‘This boy has to be with us At home with Telemundo,” said one of the hosts. Immediately, Ryan went online and greeted Miss Mexico in a super warm way: “Hello Andrea Meza!”.

© @ ryanantonioRyan Antonio has become very popular for its content in Spanish

After coinciding in that virtual interview, Andrea revealed that she already knew him thanks to his funny TikToks that he does in Spanish. At the end of the conversation, Ryan sent him his best wishes for the contest: “I wish you a lot of success in your competition, but I know you are going to win, because I saw your videos of your preparation, on Instagram and Tiktok and you see amazing”. Immediately, she replied referring to the mutual admiration: “The truth is that I did not expect it, what a pleasant surprise Ryan, to see you here. I must tell you that you are one of my English teachers, because I practice with you every day ”.