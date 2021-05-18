Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, did not have her mother during the final of the contest because she was detected a tumor

Andrea Meza, the current Miss Universe, She lived through hard moments during the beauty pageant, because she found out that her mother, Alma Carmona, had been admitted to the emergency hospital because a tumor was detected. Meza spoke with the program “Venga La Alegría”, there he told how there were moments in which even through tears he forced himself to move on.

The family of this systems engineer said that her family had not wanted to share more information with her in order not to worry her, that it was until they arrived in Florida that she was able to calm down a bit. However, this was the reason why Dona Alma was not with her when she was crowned queen.

“It was difficult because the day I knew she was not coming was the day she was supposed to arrive here in Florida, so my dad put in the family group ‘On the way’ and I said: ‘Ok, taking off all together ‘and in another WhatsApp group I realized that mother had stayed at home and I said:’ What is happening? They did not want to tell me because they did not want to distract me ”, as highlighted by the Milenio newspaper portal.

Regarding her mother’s health, she said: “I found out that my mother had a health issue and they had to admit her and she couldn’t come. For me it was complicated, I was in rehearsals and I was with the tear, trying that nobody noticed, But then I said to myself: ‘It’s for her good, she has to be well, she has to take care of herself and maybe being here was not the right thing to do’, because imagine that she would get sick here without medical support or anything ”.

Doña Alma, according to Mileno, commented that her daughter was about to leave the competition due to her concerns about her health: “She fell into a nervous breakdown. He didn’t say anything to me so as not to make me more stressed, but he did tell his friends that he was thinking of coming. “

About all this he talked Andrea Meza with Vanessa Claudio, host of Suelta La Sopa, who covered the event for both Televisión Azteca and Telemundo.

