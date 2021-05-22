Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2021, clarifies if she has an affair with famous Tiktoker – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Andrea Meza, winner of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant, continues to talk about her, since aspects of her personal and professional life have been uncovered about her. There has even been speculation about her love life, so much so that the possibility that she lost her crown for allegedly being married was even put on the table. However, little time passed and this possibility was denied. Andrea Meza is not married and will not lose her title as the winner of the contest, but is she currently in a romantic relationship?

The winner of the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant was questioned about her personal life. Are you currently in love? Has a boyfriend? The young woman from Chihuahua explained that she is currently dating an American tiktoker named Ryan Antonio.

In the program At home with Telemundo, through a live show, Andrea Meza was surprised with a link from Ryan Antonio, an American tiktoker, who called himself a fan of the Mexican model.

“It is this American who loves Telemundo soap operas, he loves everything that is in Spanish, I discovered it on Tiktok and I said: ‘This boy has to be with us At home with Telemundo,” they presented to the tiktoker during the program beauty pageant special.

“I wish you a lot of success in your competition, but I know that you are going to win, because I saw your videos of your preparation, on Instagram and Tiktok and you look incredible,” said tiktoker Ryan to Andrea Meza during Live.

“The truth is that I did not expect it, what a pleasant surprise Ryan, to see you here. I must tell you that you are one of my English teachers, because I practice with you every day ”, reacted Andrea Meza.

Also, in social networks the good relationship became visible, as the tiktoker Ryan shared an image in which he appeared next to Meza. He wore a Mexican flag tie in support of the Mexican on the day of the contest.

Finally, faced with the questions and answers about whether or not they are a couple, in an interview with Al Rojo Vivo, Andrea Meza responded. He assured that they are currently dating. They are getting to know each other.

“Do I want you to clarify if Ryan is your friend or your boyfriend?” They asked in Al Rojo Vivo.

“That is a very difficult question. What I’m going to tell you is that we met through social networks, we have been talking for a while now, we were able to meet in person and we have been dating, ”Andrea Meza replied.

