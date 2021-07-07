Andrea Meza, Mexico, world

NANCY MÉNDEZ C.

Emphasizing her message against violence against women, opening the conversation against harassment and being an ambassador for Chihuahua, her homeland, as well as for Mexico in the world, are the main objectives in which Andrea Meza, current Miss Universe, works. is visiting our country.

Alma Andrea Meza Carmona, the third Mexican crowned in the Miss Universe pageant, formally began her activities with a visit to the Grupo Imagen facilities.

In an interview with Excelsior, the software engineer, vegan model and makeup artist, born on August 13, 1994, highlighted how the Miss Universe platform reinforces her main message to the world.

I am happy to be back here, after almost two months, to celebrate with my people. I am very interested that people see that in Mexico there is talent, that there are prepared people, that we have a lot to offer. On the other hand, there is the issue of women. I want them to know that we have been made visible by violence against women, but what I want them to see is that we are working against it.

That is why I am interested in having meetings with groups of women who are working for women, so that the world knows their message, “said the 1.80-meter-tall Miss Universe.

Just yesterday, Meza met with the Political Women’s Collective for 50 + 1 parity, in favor of women’s rights, as a prelude to her meeting tomorrow with the Municipal Institute of Women in Ciudad Juárez, with which she worked since 2020 in the campaign Rejecting street harassment is also a healthy distance.

They opened the doors for me before I had a public name and I want to continue carrying this message of ‘Stop street violence!’, Because violence has many representations, not only femicide or violence in the streets, but at home and at work. There are many branches and the important thing is to talk about respecting the rights of women, ”said Meza, who will also meet this week with a group of businesswomen from the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco Servytur). in the city of Chihuahua.

The graduate of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua said that it is also in her interest to talk with mothers who have lost their daughters in border cities such as Ciudad Juárez.

Their messages and stories are very powerful and I think we can reach the hearts of people who can do something about it. I am going to have a visit to the Monument in the cotton field (the memorial to women victims of gender-based homicide in Ciudad Juárez), where this message against violence will be carried.

Just that motivated me to start working on this, because about six years ago I lived in this perfect world, where nothing happened, and I saw the pink crosses of women that symbolized the disappeared and no longer connected it with reality. what was. When I saw this connection of what it means, I thought that I had to do something, that I had to educate myself more about it and start having conversations, because it cannot be that we all live with our eyes closed, “he said.

Meza clarified that personally she has not experienced violence: “I grew up in a very loving family, but I can say that I grew up in a very macho environment and machismo goes hand in hand with violence against women, because by not letting her function one hundred percent , it is already violence. I never suffered, but I want to work on it so that the new generations and my sisters have a different lifestyle. “

The Miss Universe specified that she will continue working with the Ah Chihuahua! Tourism Promotion Trust, where she has collaborated for more than three years.

They opened the doors for me and there are many people who do not yet know the beauty of Chihuahua, its landscapes and cultural richness. I will continue to work hand in hand with them so that the whole world knows what we have to offer. This Miss Universe platform helps drive all this, ”added the beauty queen, who yesterday crowned Sinaloan Débora Hallal as the new Universal Mexican, who will represent Mexico in Miss Universe 2021 next December.

The Mexican model, who will continue with the undertaking of her own sportswear brand, Andrea Meza Activewear, together with her father and also likes to sing, is awaiting confirmation to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, either in this visit or a subsequent visit. On July 11, he will return to New York, where he lives.

When talking about trans women, he affirmed that they are welcome in any environment. In some beauty contests, they are already allowed to participate, such as Miss Spain. It is a call to the international community to open their doors to transgender women, because they deserve to participate, ”said Andrea Meza.

IF SHE HAS BOYFRIEND

Andrea Meza revealed that she has been dating the American tiktoker Ryan Antonio for three months: “They criticized me because I had a boyfriend with the title of Miss Universe. I told them: ‘Let’s see, wait for me, I have the right as a person to have my personal life and the organization is not going to deny me having a life apart from the crown, which is a 24/7 job, but I like to keep a balance in my life. The woman with children or not, married or not, can develop in any field of work. Miss Universe is a job that I carry out and apart from that I have my friends, my boyfriend, my family and when I can I am with them, “he said.

Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020 on May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida, by the South African Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019.

