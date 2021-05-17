Andrea Meza, Mexican Miss Universe, is a Cruz Azul fan of Liga MX?

The Mexican model, Andrea Meza, became the third Mexican to win the beauty pageant of miss Universe, linking his name to Ximena Navarrete and Luipta Jones, the other two Aztec representatives in achieving the crown.

After being declared the winner of the contest, the one born in City Juarez Chihuahua, He monopolized the covers of web portals around the world, and among some of the notes dedicated to the 26-year-old model, he highlighted one where they related her to the Cruz Azul team, a club for which Andrea is supposedly sympathetic.

According to the El Futbolero MX portal, Andrea is one more fan of Cruz Azul, a team classified for the Semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, despite the fact that he also supports the team from his city, the Bravos of FC Juárez, who They signed a very poor season, falling far from qualifying for the Repechage.

Who is Andrea Meza?

Andrea is 26 years old and was born in Ciudad Juárez Chihuahua. She is a graduate of the Universidad Autónoma Chihuahuense, with a degree in software engineering.

Andrea is a tourism ambassador in Chihuahua, in addition to being an activist for women’s rights and inclusion.

Andrea is a model and a fervent practitioner of the sport, as she practices crossfit, extreme sports such as sandboarding and rappelling, as well as eating a vegan diet, as she is an animal lover.

Even before winning the title of Miss Universe, on her Instagram account she had 215 thousand followers, and with just a few hours after being declared the winner of the pageant, she already reached 1.1 million followers.

