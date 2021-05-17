Andrea Meza is Miss Universe 2021: A six-figure salary, an apartment in New York and other things they give her for having won



The winner will also be able to travel the world for free.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

The Mexican Andrea Meza became the new Miss Universe in 2021, being the third woman from Mexico to achieve this triumph. Besides fame and glory, Meza will also be given a prize package worth millions of dollars, although it will not necessarily be in cash.

What the new crown winner is expected to receive is:

–A six-figure salary, or more than $ 100,000 a year. Although the Miss Universe organization has not yet given an exact figure for the award.

–A one-year stay at Miss Universe’s apartment in New York City, which she is expected to share with the Miss USA winner

–Grocery, transportation, and the like during her one-year stay in the Miss Universe department.

–A team of assistants, makeup artists and the like at your entire disposal.

–One year supply of makeup, hair products, shoes, clothing, jewelry, skincare and more.

–The opportunity to model for the best photographers to build their modeling portfolio.

–Professional styling, nutrition, dermatology and dentistry services.

–Access to exclusive events, parties, premieres, screenings, castings and more.

–Travel privileges with all expenses paid, including hotel accommodation and food.

–Travel around the world for free.

The winner of the crown will have all these gifts in exchange for bearing the responsibility of being Miss Universe, which means attending events, pageants, charities and press conferences as the main ambassador for the Miss Universe Organization.

It should be noted that the Miss Universe crown costs no less than $ 5 million, Although this is not owned by the winner, it is only loaned, as reported in Esquire.

This crown was first worn in 2019, and is the most expensive ever made. The reason is that it has 1,770 diamonds set in 18 karat gold.

Meza will also have access to benefits and privileges from Miss Universe sponsors, such as fashion brand Sherri Hill, jewelry brand Mouwad, Olivia Quido Skincare, entertainment brand Jojo Bragais, and swimwear brand Ema Savahl.

Other sponsors include The Guitar Hotel, The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, City of Hollywood Florida, InvisiSmart, IQ.com, and Carnival.

-You may also like: The 5 most extravagant things Jeff Bezos has bought, the richest man in the world