Andrea Meza is an engineer and fights for women

In her homeland, Andrea works at the Municipal Institute for Women, where she has been able to participate in campaigns against gender violence. He has also expressed on social networks the problem of violence and femicides that women suffer in their state, especially in Ciudad Juárez and to raise awareness among others, he has recommended documentaries such as La Tres Muertes by Marisela Escobedo on Netflix.

“Did you know what … In 2009 the Mexican state was condemned by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights due to the femicides that occurred in Ciudad Juárez? Sentence known as “Cotton Field” ”, he commented on the femicides in the municipality of Chihuahua.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old model is also an activist for animal rights and therefore chose to be vegan. Likewise, it has taken advantage of its platform to request a stop bullying and hatred on social media. Has said that comment on the body of others it is also a form of violence.