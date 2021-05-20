Andrea Meza doll is created and receives strong criticism for being very white – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The emotion and the controversy over the triumph of the Mexican Andrea Meza in the Miss Universe pageant it is still going on.

Even with all the criticism that the contest receives for being considered macho, the 26-year-old Chihuahuan, enjoy your moment and the recognition it has earned globally.

The rage has been so great that a Thai brand called Phatcharanan Kruagkan made Andrea a Barbie-style doll.

Through his Twitter account, Meza showed it off. Although she is very pretty, she received strong criticism for being ‘too white’.

Several users accused the brand of ‘whitewashing’ the Mexican and changing her features.

‘Why isn’t the doll brown?’ One user complained.

Another person, among many others, called this unacceptable. “I’ve seen video of doll artists painting them pale to make Morticia, so don’t say ‘An artist made it and let’s accept it without complaint.’ It’s whitening and it’s unacceptable. ‘

‘You are much prettier brunette than bleached‘/’ Don’t they have it in blonde? ‘ / ‘It would have been great if the doll was colored,’ were some of the other comments she received.

Although there were also people who they congratulated her again for the first place and they considered her as an example to follow for all the academic preparation she has.

Source: Excelsior