Andrea Levy surprises on Twitter with his compliment to a Sánchez minister

Andrea Levy at an event in early July in Madrid. (Photo: Jesus BrionesGTRES)

The renewal of the Government that Pedro Sánchez announced this Saturday has not been very well received by the opposition party, which has asked the president to resign and call new elections. Neither Inés Arrimadas, president of Ciudadanos, nor Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox, have paid any praise to Sánchez and his new government.

In this atmosphere of tension and hostility, Andrea Levy, Councilor for Culture, Tourism and Sports of Madrid and one of the most controversial voices of the Popular Party in the political panorama of our country, has wanted to send an affectionate message to one of the ministers of the new government.

The conciliatory welcome from the councilor of the Madrid City Council to the new Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, has been received with surprise by some, given Levy’s strong character with the PSOE Government, but with some hope by others who have praised the gesture of Levy.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…