Andrea Levy sends a public message to María José Campanario after the latest news

María José Campanario and Andrea Levy. (Photo: GTRES)

The delegate of Culture of the Madrid City Council, Andrea Levy, wanted to send a message of public support through her Twitter account to María José Campanario, partner of the bullfighter Jesulín de Ubrique.

According to Semana magazine, Campanario, 42, has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a relapse of fibromyalgia, a disease that Andrea Levy also suffers from.

The politics of the PP told in Everything is a lie that he suffered from this disease after a video with one of his interventions in the Plenary of the City Council circulated on the networks in which he could be seen getting stuck several times.

The head of Culture of Madrid explained that last July she was diagnosed with this “chronic disease” that causes “an almost paralyzing pain, for many days, throughout the body.”

A disease that leaves you without sleep many nights, that causes an almost permanent insomnia and that reduces my quality of life, “said Levy, who assures that his reality is suffered by” many more women. “

Among those women is María José Campanario, who, as Semana reports, was already admitted to a psychiatric hospital in Cádiz for this disease in 2017.

“Now she is at home, resting and enjoying her family, who are very aware of her,” they report in the magazine.

Levy has echoed the news on Twitter and wanted to send a message of encouragement and support to Campanario: “Much courage and strength. There are bad days, some good days, and some that are horrible. I hope you recover soon, fighter ”.

