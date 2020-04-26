Andrea Legarreta’s oldest daughter celebrates her 15th with a beautiful party in the middle of the quarantine



























































































© Mía Rubín / Instagram

Mía Rubín Legarreta She hadn’t asked for a 15-year-old party like so many other girls her age. Andrea Legarreta’s eldest daughter and Erik Rubín I wanted to celebrate it in style with an incredible trip through Europe that in the end he could not make. But that did not stop him from celebrating such an important date with an intimate and family reunion at his home in Mexico City surrounded by the people they love the most. The host of the Hoy program was in charge of organizing everything so that her princess had an unforgettable day.

Andrea Legarreta decorated the whole house with a bunch of balloons and beautiful flowers with the help of her little daughter Little girl and made a delicious dinner for her little birthday girl. Without a doubt one of the most endearing moments of the fiest was when Erik Rubín took his doll to dance, who wore a beautiful dress for the occasion. Do not miss the most incredible moments of this beautiful party of 15 years.

Mía Rubín celebrated 15 years with an unforgettable family party.

Good morning and happy thursday! 🤗 #HOY we will share the celebration of the XV Years of Mía Rubín and from Medellín, Colombia, we are accompanied by # SebastiánYatra 🤩 Remember that # HoyTeAcompaña! 📺 pic.twitter.com/Y951axWnTM – Today Program (@programa_hoy) April 23, 2020

The eldest daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín turned 15 in the midst of these times of social isolation, but that did not prevent her from celebrating it in style. His famous mom was in charge of organizing everything so that his day was the most special.

Andrea Legarreta was in charge of all the decoration.

The Mexican driver shared this beautiful video through the Hoy program in which she made a tour of the entire house to show the incredible work she did so that her hía Mía had an incredible party that she will never forget.

Mia danced with her father in a moving moment.

There’s probably nothing more special for a dad than that dance with his daughter at his 15-year-old party. Although it is merely symbolic, it is that moment in which one realizes that the children grow up flying and that when you least expect it they have already flown out of the nest.

Nina was always attentive to her sister.

The young daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín was also an essential part in all the preparations. And at the time of the party he gave the entire protagonist to his older sister, with whom he maintains a most tender and special relationship.

There is nothing more important than family at times like this.

The Mexican driver and the former Timbiriche managed to make her beautiful daughter Mia have a party that she will surely never forget. Times of social distancing are helping families realize what is really worth living.

Mía Rubín even had a beautiful photo shoot.

The daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín posed in their living room with this beautiful dress in pink tones from the LatinGal LatinBoutique brand. Because at any girl’s 15th birthday party one of the most important details is the dress and look how beautiful she looked.

At Mía Rubín’s party there was no lack of sweets.

Among the many details that her famous mother showed about her daughter’s party, are these delicious donuts that just to see them make you want to eat them in bites. Because forgive me, but it is that a celebration without sweets and snacks can never be the same.

A party of 15 years in which the cakes were not lacking.

You have read the cakes well in the plural, because our dear Andrea Legarreta ordered a first birthday cake to celebrate her beautiful daughter’s 15th birthday with a striking “Happy Birthday” that looked delicious. Do you want to see the other one?

The second cake bore his name.

Another delicious creation of berries from the name of the birthday girl. There could not have been many guests at the party, but of course what was not lacking were cakes so that Mía Rubín could blow out the candles on her day.

Mía was also lucky to open several gifts.

When the contingency ends, the daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín will surely be able to fulfill her dream of traveling around Europe as a family. But on his birthday his famous parents made sure he had the odd surprise.

Many floral arrangements arrived at the Rubín Legarreta house.

On the occasion of her birthday, some family and friends wanted to decorate Mía Rubín’s big day with a bunch of flowers, each one more beautiful. And her mom decided that they were the perfect item to decorate the house during the party.

Mía Rubín thanked everyone who made her day so special.

“Thank you for all the love and care that these 15 years have given me ♥ ️ and nothing better than to celebrate with my family,” wrote the eldest daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín after the incredible celebration she had for her birthday. Congratulations and you have many more.

