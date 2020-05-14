The daughters of Andrea Legarreta once again gave something to talk about in the world of social networks and it is that they not only study at home due to the confinement by coronavirus, they also prepare to become great models.

It turns out that Mía and Nina Rubín posed very beautiful for the camera since they modeled some dresses, just as their mother wants to help people who need to sell their items online, since many establishments are closed due to the pandemic.

The first to open the catwalk from her home was Andrea Legarreta, who said that she will continue to support Mexican designers, so she started with a design in red with which she wore the natural figure that is loaded.

Then Nina Rubín appeared who wasted style and elegance with a blue garment, and the young woman is getting bigger.

For her part, Mía Rubín, like a young lady, was seen wearing an elegant black dress, and although the catwalk had started with another design, this was the one that Internet users liked the most, so once again this tone is followed becoming one of the most popular in women.

Congratulate the girls

After seeing the home catwalk, Internet users immediately congratulated the family unit with hundreds of comments, and the video published by the host of the Hoy program reached more than 146,000 views.

“Beautiful models and the participation of the whole family is fabulous”, “The dresses are beautiful, but the models are what make them look”, they wrote to the young women.

It is worth mentioning that the girls have already done some pininos on the small screen, so they do want to enter the show business like their parents.

It may interest you

Andrea Legarreta shows her face without a drop of makeup

This was the luxurious XV years of Andrea Legarreta’s daughter at home

.