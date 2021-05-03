Andrea Legarreta teaches more with suggestive pose in a cachetero swimsuit

Tremendous furor that caused the host of the program Today from Televisa, Andrea Legarreta, hanging an incendiary and flirtatious photograph on the beach, posing in the most daring way with an outfit flowered two-piece swimsuit and in a cachetero cut, showing off her attributes lying face down on a towel on the sand.

At almost 50 years old, Andrea Legarreta showed that she is physically better than ever, because after 21 years of being married to the former Timbiriche, Erik Rubín, with whom she has two children, the actress showed off her curves with this beautiful little outfit.

“Great photo,” Andrea boasted, tagging her husband on the postcard, who presumably would have taken this beautiful postcard from her.

The host of the Televisa morning program was relaxing this past weekend in Playa Blanca, Guerrero, Mexico, because during these days she left some winks for her followers, showing how she spent her days near the sea with her family.

In other photos, Legarreta posed next to her husband, dedicating tender messages, showing that after two decades of happy marriage, they are still as much or more in love than ever.

The presenter is one of the most spoiled by the audience of the Hoy program, since in social networks she has already exceeded 5 million followers, only on Instagram.

